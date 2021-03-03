Camping World Truck Series President makes drivers an offer they can't refuse

Camping World Truck Series to have a new sponsorship plan for Friday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It's no secret that sponsorship is scarce in NASCAR, which is why Camping World Truck Series president Marcus Lemonis is offering to sponsor teams. Lemonis tweeted he would offer Truck Series teams 15,000 dollars for a car fully wrapped in the company's colors.

Grant Enfinger was demoted because of a lack of sponsorship at Thor Motorsports this year. The 36-year-old has already announced he will take up Lemonis on his generous offer. The former Final-Four driver will pilot the CR7 Motorsports #9 Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet and could make a lot of money if he wins.

This applies to any unsponsored @NASCAR_Trucks driver for Vegas ... 15k for a wrapped truck.. the 15k turns into 25 with a top 10, 35 with a top 5 and 50 with a win instead of 15 .... IN or OUT ? Wrap it the way I want it and go win https://t.co/LgXrI43Pdq — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) March 2, 2021

Lemonis is offering $25,000 for a top-ten finish, $35,000 for a top-five, and a bonus of $50,000 if the driver wins the race. Many drivers have already taken up the offer, including Raphael Lessard, Sheldon Creed and Jordan Anderson, who all tweeted pics of their trucks wrapped in Camping World Truck Series colors.

40 trucks are hoping to make the field for the Bucked Up 200 in Las Vegas, and taking this offer could help teams. It will also be a great advertisement for Camping World, which will sponsor almost a third of the field at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The sponsorship problem in NASCAR is getting bigger by the day. Marcus Lemonis is trying to combat the issue with this sponsorship plan for the Camping World Truck Series. At the very least, it will give plenty of deserving drivers a chance to show their mettle.