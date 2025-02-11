Can you bring alcohol to Daytona 500? All you need to know

The most-awaited NASCAR event, the season-opening Daytona 500 is right around the corner. The tickets for the Great American Race are sold like hot pancakes and the grandstands remain packed with fans returning every single year to witness 500 miles of adrenaline-rushing action.

There are many fans who will witness the race live from the Daytona International Speedway for the first time, with many doubts regarding the entry policy at the event. Because of the large crowd that gathers, NASCAR and the Speedway's authorities have put in some restrictions, but to answer the simple question; fans are allowed to take alcohol to the Daytona 500.

However, there are restrictions on how the alcohol might be brought to the event. While fans are allowed to bring their own beer to 'NASCAR's Super Bowl,' it cannot be brought in a paper cup. Each fan will be allowed to carry ONE TRANSPARENT bag with them, and the beverages (including ice and alcohol) will be allowed when kept in it. Inclusive to that, one soft-sided cooler is also allowed per fan at the event. Similarly, beverages would be allowed to be kept inside it.

What items are restricted at NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500?

Considering that the grand event is attended by over 125,000 fans at times, it naturally becomes important to keep in mind the safety procedures. Following this, NASCAR and the authorities of the Daytona International Speedway have banned some of the items inside the facility.

As mentioned, fans are allowed to carry their own food items and beverages in TRANSPARENT bags. Any bag that is not see-through is not allowed to be carried in alongside hard-cased coolers. Furthermore, items like glass containers, weapons, tripods, laser pointers, umbrellas, selfie sticks, and chairs are strictly prohibited by the authorities. While service animals are allowed at the Daytona 500, normal pets are restricted.

Chequered flags and flags for teams are allowed, but displays of Confederate flags are not allowed. Adding to that list, any article that creates unnecessary noise such as firecrackers, etc, is not permitted. Although fans are allowed to bring personal cameras with them, any drones are restricted inside the facility.

To get a clear view of the race, fans are allowed to keep binoculars and cameras, and they are also allowed to carry insulated cups and soft seat cushions. People with small babies are also allowed to have strollers inside the facility.

The authorities would have the right to check the bags of any of the guests or fans attending the race.

Most of these restrictions are in place to ensure a safe and smooth experience for fans witnessing the Daytona 500. The event is scheduled for the 16th of February, 2:30 pm ET.

