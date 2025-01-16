“Can I get an AMEN”: Amy Earnhardt celebrates the ban of Red No. 3 from food industry

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., took to Instagram to celebrate the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to ban Red No. 3, which is a synthetic dye used in the food industry. She reposted the announcement on her Instagram story.

Amy shared Vani Hari’s post on her story. Vani Hari, a health, wellness, and food influencer, goes by the name ‘thefoodbabe’ on Instagram. Amy captioned the story:

“Can I get an AMEN!!!”

Story by Amy Earnhardt, Instagram. Source: Instagram, @mrsamyearnhardt

The Red No. 3 being talked about here is used to create a bright cherry red hue in products like candy, cereal, and cold drinks. It has also often been linked to cancer in laboratory animals. Groups such as the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) have been working to get it banned for decades. Before this, the dye was prohibited from being used in cosmetics since 1990.

The synthetic dye, derived from petroleum, was approved for food use in 1907. Studies in the 1980s revealed its carcinogenic potential, with male rats developing tumors after exposure to high doses. Advocates have long criticized its use in food products, especially those targeted toward children. Despite evidence, it remained widely used in over 9,200 food items until now.

Melanie Benesh, the vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, called this move a big win for the consumers.

“This is a big win for consumers, that this cancer-causing chemical is finally going to be out of the food supply. It is long overdue,” she said, via NBC News.

The ban requires food manufacturers to reformulate products that contain Red No. 3 by January 15, 2027, with an additional year for ingested drugs.

Amy Earnhardt’s secret to keep her healthy

A few days ago, Amy Earnhardt shared her secret to maintaining a healthy lifestyle with her followers, through an Instagram story. The product in question here was the AG1, a powdered supplement, that has been an important part of her routine.

AG1 is a supplement made from over 75 carefully lab-tested ingredients designed to improve focus, gut health, and immunity. In her story, Amy shared how every day, she starts her day with AG1 and called it a solution for overall health. She also talked about the flavors she loved, pineapple and vanilla being the ones she took.

Amy also added a link with her story, so that her followers could access an exclusive offer: a $20 discount, five free travel packs, and a bottle of AG1 D3+K2 drops.

Amy has been a regular at husband, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast. Other than that, she also influences people to follow a healthy lifestyle via social media. She currently lives in Mooresville, North Carolina, with her family.

