Can Kyle Busch win another 'perfect' Xfinity season in 2023?

Kyle Busch accomplished the 'perfect' Xfinity season milestone for the first time in 2019.

He competed in Truck Series events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch won every race while leading a total of 575 laps.

Kyle Busch scored five-for-five for the second time during the 2021 Xfinity Series season. He took over the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra while attempting to win 100 races in the championship.

Kyle Busch returned to the Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas. He won his first race of the season after starting on the pole and leading 35 laps. The rest of his agenda included Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Road America, and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch won every race in which he drove the No. 54.

The winningest driver across the three national series will now go for another victory at Circuit of the Americas, which would bring KBM's career total to 100 Truck Series victories. This ambition will be pursued with chassis KBM-71, which he used to win at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.

Busch was in the lead late at COTA when his race took a turn for the worse. Entering Turn 11, the field was three-wide, with his No. 51 Toyota on the outside, Stewart Friesen's No. 52 Toyota in the middle, and Alex Bowman's No. 7 Chevrolet on the inside. The three drivers collided, allowing Zane Smith in the No. 38 Ford to grab the lead.

Busch fell to sixth place, but was able to make up two positions before the finish line. Friesen finished eighth overall despite being in contention for the victory. Bowman finished 25th due to damage to the No. 7 car.

Will Kyle Busch be able to find redemptions this season at COTA? Will he have a perfect season like many are speculating? Will Kyle Busch be able to win all five races on his restricted schedule? History suggests that it is quite likely. He was unbeaten in two distinct seasons, one in the Craftsman Truck Series and one in the Xfinity Series.

Kyle Busch claims NASCAR drivers are no longer respectful of one another

Busch credited NASCAR Hall of Fame member Mark Martin with enforcing racing etiquette in the Cup Series, noting that Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Dale Jarrett, and Rusty Wallace "for the most part" followed suit.

Drivers must be more ethical, accept responsibility for their conduct, and race hard, but this is tough in an atmosphere in which Kyle Busch claims rivals no longer respect one another.

Busch stated that he attempted to teach young drivers about racing ethics, but they didn't listen, so he gave up attempting to teach them.

