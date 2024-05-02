"Can't believe we're having a baby!" - Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda shares adorable glimpse of pregnancy test on IG

Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace shared a post on her social media handle, showing a snippet of the couple's reaction to Amanda's pregnancy test.

23XI Racing driver Wallace in a joint post with Amanda on April 18 announced that the couple are expecting their first child in October later this year. Both got engaged in July 2021 after knowing each other for many years. They tied the knot on New Year's Eve in December 2022.

The couple's heartwarming reaction was also accompanied by a song from Chris Stapleton - 'Joy of My Life' clearly describing the current moment shared by the Wallace couple. Amanda's caption on the Instagram post read:

"Can’t believe we’re having a baby!?!"

Wives and fiancees of other NASCAR Cup Series drivers also congratulated and gave their best wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

The fiancee of 23XI Racing's co-owner Denny Hamlin, Jordan Fish said:

"Awwwww I love that y'all found out on the bus!!!".

Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Hemric's wife, Kenzie wished well for the couple by saying:

"I love this so much!! 🥹🥹 I can’t wait for you guys to experience parenthood!! It’s the absolute best!"

Gianna Tulio, fiancee of Team Penske's driver Ryan Blaney commented:

"You guys are going to be the best most loving parents ever 🥺🥺🥺"

Another congratulatory comment from Haley Dillon wife of Ty Dillon who competes part-time for Kaulig Racing, read:

"Oh my gosh how sweet!! What a huge blessing! Congratulations ❤️."

"She's a massive help"- Bubba Wallace credits Amanda Wallace for helping him during his mental health struggles

In a conversation with the Associated Press last year, Bubba Wallace revealed that his wife Amanda Wallace played a "massive" role in overcoming his mental health problems.

Wallace shared an instance when his friend Ryan Blaney driver of Team Penske won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2023, the Alabama native Wallace flew home instead of celebrating the win with his friend Blaney. He also had no explanation for this behavior. Nevertheless, his wife was there to support him.

Wallace said:

“I wake up and my wife’s there. She’s like, ‘How are you feeling today?’ And it’s like, one of those days,” he said. “We keep each other on our toes. We play video games together. So she’s a massive help. And then the next thing you know, clock strikes 5 o’clock and it’s like, ‘How’s it going?” and I’m good. It just kind of blows over".