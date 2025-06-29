“Can’t complain one bit”: Corey Heim reflects after holding off NASCAR champion at Lime Rock

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim recently competed and dominated the LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Following his win, during a post-race interview with FOX Sports, Heim shared his take on holding off the defending champion, Ty Majeski.

The #11 Toyota Tundra driver began the 100-lap event from the pole position. Heim was the fastest during the qualifying session with a best time of 53.12 seconds and a top speed of 100.17 mph. After beginning the race from P1, he held onto his lead during stages one, two, and three of the race. Among the 43 drivers, only Layne Riggs was able to lead more than a single lap in the event.

Corey Heim crossed the finish line ahead of the defending NASCAR champion, Ty Majeski. Heim was 1.381 seconds ahead of Majeski and led 99 laps in the race. Reflecting on the dominating performance, the Tricon Garage driver told the media:

"Yeah, I mean, it's nothing short of incredible, man, I mean, these these road courses I really look forward to them, you know, pre event and whatnot, and prepare pretty hard for them. So, to see that. I'll pay off with safe flight truck onto at a super special. Obviously, a truck is so good today just can't. Can't complain, one bit about that, you know, fall this day and take that move forward and try to flex this year." [00:00]

After dominating the Lime Rock Park race, Corey Heim is set to compete in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 137.2-mile event is scheduled for July 25, 2025. FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 200-lap event live at 8 pm ET.

“I’m very happy with my opportunities”: Corey Heim shared his candid take on waiting for a Cup Series seat

Earlier this month, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim was featured in an interview and opened up about landing a full-time Cup Series seat. Heim has been making strides in the Truck Series and became the youngest driver to reach the mark of 15 career wins in the series.

Reflecting on the same, the 22-year-old told the media:

“I definitely feel like I’m ready to make Cup starts – I don’t know if I’m ready to be a full-time Cup driver, that is what I’m learning as I go. I certainly feel like I am, but it is going out and proving that.” (quoted by Sports Illustrated)

“I’m really happy with the opportunities that Toyota and 23XI have given me the past couple of years. I’m very happy with my 11 crew on the Truck side, and the 67 guys on the Cup side. I think I have a lot of things going for me in the right direction, and I’m very happy with my opportunities,” he added.

Corey Heim leads the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points table with 690 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured five wins, 11 top-ten finishes, and nine top-five finishes with three poles in 15 starts this season.

