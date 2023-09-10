“Can’t have those issues every week”: Kyle Busch calls for improvement as he discusses key points while racing in playoffs

Troubles have continued to pile up for Kyle Busch in the latter stages of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 38-year-old NASCAR icon had a brilliant start to the season, clinching three wins. However, momentum faltered with multiple errors and mishaps in the final stretch of the regular season.

In the first race of the Cup Series playoffs in Darlington, Kyle Busch, who secured eighth place in qualifying, faced a setback as unapproved adjustments pushed him to the rear end before the start.

Despite the adversity, Busch showcased his tenacity, managing to secure an 11th-place finish. As the playoffs progress, he currently holds the eighth spot in the standings.

Ahead of the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway, Busch spoke with Frontstretch to discuss the challenges that he encountered in recent races. He emphasized the importance of consistency, saying:

"If we do what we're capable of every week, we'll be fine. We wouldn't even be worried."

However, he acknowledged the need to address recurring issues that have hindered his performance.

Reflecting on the previous race, the Richard Childress Racing driver recounted a valiant effort to surge from the back to the front, positioning himself for a potential top-five finish. However, pit strategy played a pivotal role, once again shuffling him back into the pack. He emphasized the urgency of rectifying these issues, asserting:

"We can't have those issues every week and think you're gonna come out of it."

Bristol Motor Speedway is "second home" to Kyle Busch

Looking ahead to the upcoming Cup Series race at Bristol, the 38-year-old exuded enthusiasm for the iconic track.

"I love Bristol. Bristol's one of my favourite places obviously, kind of like a second home if you will. I look forward to going there," he remarked.

Recognizing the demands of the challenging track, Busch highlighted the need for precision and sharp decision-making, emphasizing the importance of pushing the car to its limits. He said:

"It's a challenging track, you gotta be on top of your game all the time. You can really push the car and try to get the most out of it."

As Kyle Busch gears up for the Bristol showdown, fans can anticipate a display of grit and experience from the seasoned American racer. With a history of success at Bristol, he's poised to leverage his familiarity with the track to mount a formidable challenge. However, the NASCAR veteran remains acutely aware of the need for flawless execution and strategic prowess to secure a coveted victory.