“Can’t put it into words”: Denny Hamlin reflects on his ‘crazy’ Las Vegas comeback victory

Denny Hamlin is still reeling from his 60th career win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing ace sounded overwhelmed by the triumph when he spoke to SiriusXM.South Point 400 was the second time Hamlin won from pole this season. He previously achieved the feat at Gateway. However, Sunday's race was far from perfect.Starting from the front row, Hamlin lost his lead to JGR teammate Chase Briscoe. He ended up fourth on both stages, but a late-race caution gave him the much-needed advantage with four new tires. The No.11 driver caught up to the frontrunners and passed two cars in the final ten laps.He held off Kyle Larson to ultimately win the race. Moreover, the result has him tenth on the all-time wins list.Reflecting upon the same, Hamlin said,&quot;What a way to win 60, that was that was crazy like I don't know you went, if I won it at like, out of Talladega, that's one thing but like to come back from ten, with 20 to go, I just can't believe it and I just can't put it into words how much it means to me.&quot; [1:00 onwards]Denny Hamlin is now through to the final four with a guaranteed spot. Kyle Larson praised Hamlin for his brave maneuvers and called him the current favorite for the title. Notably, the result was also Hamlin's sixth win of the season, making him the most winningest driver this year.NASCAR insider hails Denny Hamlin as a serious threat for the titleOn the latest episode of The Teardown podcast, NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi went over Denny Hamlin's title hopes. He made a note of Hamlin's work ethic and how valuable it can be with the three-week runway to the finale.&quot;Denny Hamlin behind the scenes is as tireless worker as you're going to find.... You're giving a guy who has got a tireless work ethic, who is all in on doing the little things. You're giving him a three-week head start now and you're giving his team three-week head start where they can effectively just forget about the next two weeks and their mindset is boom, go on Phoenix. That's really dangerous,&quot; he said via X/Dirty Mo MediaWith the winner takes all format of the finale, Denny Hamlin's chances hinges on his flat track prowess. Phoenix Raceway has been a proven ground for Team Penske, but hasn't served that well for JGR. Christopher Bell has made two final four appearances, but failed to secure the title on both occasions.Notably, this is Hamlin's first title-decider in the Next Gen Era. He came close to a win in his last outing at Phoenix, when he started in tenth and finished runner-up.