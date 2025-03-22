“Can’t thank them enough”: Bubba Wallace's spotter in awe of ‘wild’ efforts by firefighters against bush fire near Homestead-Miami 

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft recently acknowledged the firefighters combating wildfires near Homestead-Miami Speedway. He shared two videos of aerial firefighters working tirelessly to control the flames.

Officially called the 344 Fire, it is going wild in southwest Miami-Dade over 20,000 acres. Despite its proximity to the NASCAR Cup Series venue for the race on Sunday, March 24 - the Homestead-Miami Speedway, officials have been reassured about the safety. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams are making relentless efforts to suppress the fire.

Kraft commended the effort shown by the Miami-Dade helicopter response teams as they utilized the speedway lake for water drops to prevent the fire from spreading further. He posted two videos on X that showed footage of the helicopters performing fire relief over affected areas with the caption:

"Pretty wild to watch these folks at work. Can’t thank them, and all the firefighters that have worked countless hours this week enough," wrote Kraft.

As the speedway President Guillermo Santa Cruz maintains constant communication with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Homestead Police, and the Florida Forest Service is monitoring the situation closely. While the fans are excited that the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is about to progress as scheduled, they were also worried about the firemen involved in the fight to contain the wildfire.

Wallace's spotter will look to continue the good work this season with the 23XI Racing's #23. Wallace currently holds the 11th position in the overall NASCAR Cup Series standings despite a single top-ten finish at Atlanta. Wallace has been consistent in the initial stages of the race running at the front multiple times only to be involved in late-race crashes or breakdowns.

Bubba Wallace's spotter reflects on the 'big one' in Las Vegas involving Ryan Blaney

Bubba Wallace's spotter recently talked about the big wreck on Lap 195 at the Pennzoil 400. Wallace was on the high line with Noah Gragson between him and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell at the low line. The drivers were running four wide from turn two into the backstretch of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and with the field packed, Blaney was looking to make room.

The Penske #12 made contact with Gragson and then crashed into the walls which led to Wallace braking and as a result, turning Erik Jones behind him. Similar wrecks have produced bad results for the 31-year-old this season as Kraft reflected in his Door Bumper Clear podcast:

"New week, same story for us. Superfast race car, bank some stage points, top five both stages. Then just wrong place wrong time, when everybody decided to run each other out of the room on the back straightway. We had a bunch of damage." (7:15 onwards)

The Bubba Wallace spotter also discussed damages to the car fuser and rear quarter panel as a result of the wreck. Wallace led the race for 20 laps initially but finished in the 28th position after the crash, one lap behind winner Josh Berry.

