“Can’t wait”: Chase Briscoe’s enthusiasm soars after second crown jewel pole in a single year 

Chase Briscoe scored his second pole position of the year this Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The driver started from the front of the grid at the other crown jewel race of the year, the Daytona 500. He became only the second driver to do so after Jimmie Johnson back in 2002. The driver achieved a lap time mere 0.2 seconds faster than Kyle Larson in second. Briscoe clocked a lap at 182.852 mph in 29.532 seconds during qualifying.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted on X, expressing his excitement about starting from pole in the prestigious race. He also shared a picture of the pole winner trophy he received after qualifying in the Coca-Cola 600.

"On the pole for tomorrow’s crown jewel! Can’t wait!" Chase Briscoe wrote via X.

The 30-year-old driver seemed unsurprised after his performance in qualifying on Saturday. He explained that the team has had pace throughout the year, and he has been unable to deliver the performances as a driver. Briscoe would have to be cautious of the challenge from Larson at second because we know the wonders he's capable of doing. The driver finished fourth during his last crown jewel race at the Daytona 500 after starting first.

Chase Briscoe would hope to deliver a strong performance during the race on Sunday, with the chance for a win on the line. Briscoe is currently ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings this season. The Indiana-based driver has scored 278 points this season so far.

Chase Briscoe says he is not 'driving hard enough' at Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe switched teams this season, moving to Joe Gibbs Racing after racing for Stewart-Haas Racing for four seasons. The driver replaced the former Cup Champion Martin Truex Jr. at the team after he chose to move away from full-time racing. The driver hasn't had the best of the season racing for his new team. He has scored two pole positions this season but has been unable to win races like his teammates.

"The team has done the same thing all year, it’s just me not driving hard enough, truthfully. I talked about it yesterday. This car just has so much potential that I’m just not used to being able to do the things that this car will do. Just the capability of this car is so much more than I‘ve run my entire career, and it has just taken a few months to get used to that, so hopefully this will kind of be the start of normal, qualifying, and competing for poles." Chase Briscoe said via post-qualifying media.

The driver hopes to be performing at the top after securing pole position at the Coca-Cola 600. The driver would look to secure his first win with his new team over the weekend and acquire the perks associated with winning the mega race at Charlotte.

