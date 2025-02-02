“Can’t wait”: Chase Briscoe sends across message of hope amid solid start to JGR career

Chase Briscoe shared his excitement for his new chapter with Joe Gibbs Racing after his first laps in the #19 Toyota Camry at Bowman Gray Stadium. He secured a strong second-place finish in his heat race, marking a promising start to his journey with the team.

The former #14 Stewart Haas Racing driver is filling in the shoes of Martin Truex Jr., who announced his retirement last season. Briscoe made the jump from a struggling team to a championship-contending organization led by Coach Gibbs.

Starting second in the second Heat race, he was hot on the tail of leader Chris Buescher for the entire race but had to settle for second at the checkered flag. Thrilled with his debut outing for Joe Gibbs Racing, the 30-year-old JGR driver wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"This year is gonna be alot of fun. Can’t wait!"

Briscoe had been yearning for his first laps in the Toyota Camry, and he seemed to be blown away by the difference in performance, and couldn't hide his excitement for what lay ahead for him in 2025. Following a strong start in the heat races, he aimed to carry that momentum into the season.

In a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass, he said (from 0:13):

"Overall it's been a really good start, the cars are really, really, really good. I know it's really hard to tell what you're going to have for the whole season, but it’s like this – it’s just crazy, truthfully, how much different it is. Yeah, really excited. Hopefully, we’re going to have a good run tomorrow night. Looking forward to the season this year."

Chase Briscoe starts on the third row for the 200-lap Clash race scheduled for this Sunday, February 2, at 8:20 PM ET.

Chase Briscoe reminisced about his early NASCAR days

Ahead of the race weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium, Chase Briscoe shared on X that he moved to Charlotte, North Carolina exactly 11 years ago on February 1, 2014, in hopes of making connections and kickstarting his NASCAR career.

Ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing debut, the Indiana born racing driver reflected on his NASCAR career and the path that led him to join a championship-winning organization in the Cup Series.

"11 years ago today, kinda fitting that the new @NASCAR season starts today. Never in a million years did I think when I moved down that day that 11 years later I’d be starting my 5th cup season and driving for @JoeGibbsRacing," Chase Briscoe wrote on X.

In his NASCAR Cup Series career, Briscoe had the opportunity to drive for his idol and fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart. The 30-year-old now has a legitimate shot at contending for multiple wins and championships at Joe Gibbs Racing.

