Career-high finish in Chicago leaves Ty Gibbs hungry for the ‘win’

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs competed in the Challenge 2, the Grant 165 at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6, and secured a career-high finish. Following that, during a post-race interview, Gibbs opened up, aiming for a win in the future.

The #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver had a decent qualifying session and secured a spot among the top 10 drivers. He had a best time of 90.63 seconds and a top speed of 87.39 mph, leading to a P9 finish. Later in Stage 1, he fell to P12; in Stage 2, Gibbs fell two more spots, ending the stage in P14.

However, Ty Gibbs changed his pace in the final stage of the 75-lap race and paved his way to second place before crossing the finish line. Reflecting on the same, the JGR driver told the media (via NBC):

“My team called a great strategy and got me in position to get me up front to compete for the win. It worked out for us today, so I’m glad to have a good finish, but we wish we could have gone for the win.”

As Gibbs is the only driver to land a playoff spot this season, the team took major steps by calling Denny Hamlin's former crew chief back into the pits. Following that, the #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver landed a career-best finish at the Chicago Street Course race and boosted his confidence.

"Wish we could have got one": Ty Gibbs on closely losing the Michigan International Speedway race to his teammate Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs secured a P3 finish at the Michigan International Speedway, and despite a solid finish, he was left frustrated. Gibbs began the race from inside the top 10 drivers on the grid but struggled to maintain his position in the initial stages. However, he improved as the race progressed.

Following a good run in the final stage of the race, his fuel strategy held him off, and he had to give up to his teammate, Denny Hamlin. Reflecting on the same, Ty Gibbs expressed his frustration.

"Wish we could have got one," Gibbs said during his post-race interview. "That was not the option with the fuel spot from where we were in. Just very unfortunate. It's just unfortunate, because I feel like we had the capability to go do it. I feel like we showed we were fast enough to go do it. It's definitely frustrating, but it's just part of it sometimes."

"I think a win is more important than third, it's good to have a good finish, for sure. Good to have a good day, a good comeback. We started off just very horrible. Glad we could come back and got better. Thanks to my team for sticking behind me," he added.

With 377 points to his credit, Ty Gibbs ranks 19th on the Cup Series points table. Additionally, he has secured four top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes in 19 starts this season.

