Carl Edwards labels his mom “insane” for risking $18,000 of life savings to fund his NASCAR dream

Carl Edwards has called his mother, Nancy Sterling, "insane" for gambling $18000 to help fund his motorsports career. The NASCAR Hall of Famer retired from the Cup Series at the end of the 2016 season and will be honored with the Hall of Famer Class of 2025 title.

Edwards was among the drivers to look out for during his time as an active racer. With 28 wins in the Cup Series, 38 in the Xfinity, and six in the Truck, the Columbia, Missouri native etched his name among the stock car racing greats. Furthermore, accomplishments like the 2015 Coca-Cola 600 win, the 2015 Southern 500 triumph, and more only cemented his place among the most sought-after drivers.

However, had it not been for his mother's decision to put $18000 on the line to fund two USAC races in a Silver Crown machine, Edwards' NASCAR story would've been weaved differently.

Trending

Thus, before being officially crowned as a Hall of Famer, Carl Edwards expressed his gratitude to his mother for the unbelievable decision (via Alan Cavanna on X).

“I can’t believe you did that,” he just told his mom. “You’re insane.”

Expand Tweet

Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody will join Edwards to make up the 15th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Carl Edwards makes feelings known about his former boss Jack Roush

Carl Edwards has a storied history with Jack Roush. The latter's organizations served as a launchpad for Edwards' dominant NASCAR career when he joined the team in 2004. Edwards began his rookie season the following year, earning his first Cup Series victory in his fourth full-time race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Edwards lent his expertise at RFK Racing (then Roush Racing) for 11 years before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing for the remainder of his NASCAR career. During his time at RFK, Edwards achieved 23 wins and 108 top-5 finishes.

Having said that, before the official induction, the 45-year-old heaped praise on Jack Roush for making his motorsports career.

"Jack himself, I don't know how many careers he's made, he made mine, and he can do anything. He's a team owner, a motivator, he's a great pilot, and to me, he was almost a father figure, someone that brought me along and really took chances on me, committed to me when there was no reason to," Edwards said via RFK Racing (0:16).

Expand Tweet

While Carl Edwards never won a Cup Series championship, his performances consistently demonstrated his championship-caliber talent. Notably, he achieved his career-best results with two runner-up finishes in the 2008 and 2011 seasons, both while driving for Roush Racing.

He finished fifth and fourth in the standings during his two seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing, but his accomplishments with Jack Roush's organization were the primary factor in his Hall of Fame induction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback