Carl Edwards makes honest admission on his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction: "It's almost too much"

Carl Edwards has officially been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2025. In a heartfelt interview following the ceremony, the former driver admitted that the honor was overwhelming.

NASCAR’s official X account shared a video of Edwards’ emotional reaction after receiving his Hall of Fame jacket. The video captures Edwards struggling to put his feelings into words as he talks about his journey from being a race fan to now a Hall of Famer.

In the interview, Edwards was asked if he had fully processed what the honor meant to him. He admitted that it hadn't sunk in yet and described the experience as surreal.

Trending

"I don't think it's sunk in, I mean I don't know what to say. I was a race fan, I had a Richard Petty poster on my wall. I mean this is, it's almost too much. I got to live a dream and then, this is the best icing on the best cake you can ever imagine," Edwards said.

Expand Tweet

The 45-year-old’s induction into the Hall of Fame comes after more than a decade of racing. He raced in the Cup Series from 2004-2016 and won 28 races, including the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 in 2015. He became a championship runner-up twice, once in 2011 which is more widely known since he lost the title in a tiebreaker with Tony Stewart.

Before coming to the Cup Series, Carl Edwards raced in the Xfinity series. He won the 2007 championship with 38 wins. He was also a part of NASCAR's Truck Series, where he secured six race wins.

In a recent interview, Edwards accepted that he could have handled his retirement announcement better. He admitted that the abrupt nature of his exit might not have sat well with everyone.

"I don’t regret leaving," Edwards said. "I could have probably done it better. I wasn’t good at it. I never even considered doing something like that. So if I had to do it over again, I probably could have done it in a more gracious way." (via The Athletic)

Carl Edwards retired at a time when he was still one of the top drivers in the sport. His sudden decision to step away in 2017 surprised many, as he had just finished the previous season fighting for a championship with Joe Gibbs Racing.

"Carl Edwards walked away at his peak, but did he leave a title behind?" NASCAR influencer’s take on Carl Edwards’ retirement

NASCAR content creator Eric Estepp recently shared his thoughts on Carl Edwards’ early retirement and the questions it continues to raise among fans. He pointed out that Edwards was at the top of his game in 2016, finishing just short of the title. Many believe he could have been a serious contender in 2017 if he had stayed with Joe Gibbs Racing.

"I don’t think Carl understood what he was setting in motion when he suddenly retired in early 2017," Estepp said on his YouTube channel. "He was in his prime, coming off a championship fight. The moment he walked away, it created a lasting debate—what could he have achieved if he had kept racing?" (5:45)

"He had a Hall of Fame career, but there’s no doubt he left some wins—and maybe even a championship—on the table," Estepp added.

Edwards came heartbreakingly close to winning the Cup Series championship twice—first in 2011, when he lost to Tony Stewart in a tiebreaker, and then in 2016, when a late-race caution changed the course of the title fight. Estepp noted that Edwards' unexpected retirement has led to speculation for years, with fans continuing to wonder what might have been.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback