Carl Edwards sends a clear statement amid his son’s motorsports quest: “Every prize has a price”

They say that the apple can never fall far from the tree. That has been the case for Michael Edwards, the 13-year-old son of Hall of Famer Carl Edwards. Like his father, Michael, too, is extremely fond of racing.

But racing is not easy. One needs to hone their skills day in and day out to make NASCAR’s top tiers, let alone win a race or two. Reflecting on the same during an interview with reporter Claire B Lang at the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Carl Edwards said:

“Racing is really great. You know, every prize has a price and racing takes a lot. My son really wants to race, so we're working through that.”

Carl Michael Edwards Jr. was born on May 6, 2011. He has an elder sister, Annie, who will turn 15 on February 24. Carl Edwards lives in his home state of Missouri along with his wife and kids. Here is all you need to know about his wife and kids.

Throughout his racing career, Carl Edwards amassed 72 victories, most of which he celebrated with his iconic backflip. That said, the 45-year-old had to overcome adversity to get where he is today. There was a time when he used to work as a substitute teacher while pursuing a career in NASCAR.

Carl Edwards was known for handing out business cards to concerned authorities for a racing gig. His efforts finally paid off in 2004, when he landed a deal with Roush Fenway Racing, now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He earned his first full-time ride just the following year.

Carl Edwards expresses his gratitude to NASCAR for his Hall of Fame induction

Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody formed the Class of 2025 of the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame. Edwards was inducted by his mother Nancy Sterling, one of the few people responsible for his success.

Nancy would do everything she could to support her son’s dream. She even gave up her life savings to fund a pair of USAC races for Edwards.

“Tonight is about gratitude,” Edwards said during his induction speech. “Thank you for making me a part of your family. Thank you NASCAR.”

The ceremony was attended by former Hall of Fame inductees Donnie Allison, Chad Knaus, Kirk Shelmerdine, Red Farmer, Joe Gibbs, Waddell Wilson, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ray Evernham, Richard Childress, Terry Labonte, Jerry Cook, Leonard Wood, Rusty Wallace, Dale Inman, Richard Petty, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Notably, Carl Edwards is the second driver in the Hall of Fame (the first being Jimmie Johnson, Class of 2024) whose NASCAR Cup Series debut was in the 2000s. He ran his maiden race at Michigan International Speedway in August 2004, finishing 10th.

