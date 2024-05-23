Former race car driver Carl Edwards was not ready for the news of his induction into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame. In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he recalled the moment his wife received the call regarding his induction.

Carl Edwards has 72 wins across NASCAR's all three national series. 28 of those wins came in the Cup Series, with the first one coming in 2005 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the last one at Texas Motor Speedway in 2016.

Carl Edwards was best known for celebrating his wins with a signature backflip. He finished second on points twice and came closest to winning the Cup Series championship in 2011, but lost it to Tony Stewart in a tiebreaker.

Expressing how surprised he was at the phone call from the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Edwards said,

"To be really frank, I didn't think there would be any chance that someone would be calling me today and Amber from the Hall of Fame sent an email saying what phone number can we call you if by chance we needed to...I was in the air; I was flying with an amazing group of people back here to Central Missouri from Alabama."

"I landed and my wife looked at me and said, we just got amazing news. I'm shocked," Edwards continued. "The longer I go along in life, the more I realize God just blessed me with these amazing opportunities, people and so many things that I just got to show up and enjoy. So I am the most grateful person you could meet today."

The 44-year Columbia native, who got 52 percent of the vote, is one of the three inductees into the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. The other two inductees are Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody, with the runner-ups being Harry Gant, Jeff Burton, and Harry Hyde. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on February 7, 2025.

Carl Edwards revealed why he would not race again

Back in the day, Carl Edwards was one of the most competitive drivers in the arena of NASCAR. However, just a month before the 2017 season, he announced his retirement at the age of 37. For many, it was a shock. Nevertheless, Edwards revealed why he exited the cockpit in an interview with NASCAR about a year ago.

"I’m not planning on doing any driving," said the veteran racer.

Commenting on how competitive the current drivers in the Cup Series are, Edwards said,

"(The Cup Series) is the tip of the spear. These guys are so good that I would be terribly slow, so I’d have to prep a lot. Seriously, that’s the truth."

However, Edwards did not take racing completely off the table.

"But I’ll tell you this, if it creeps in and it’s something we wanna go do, then I promise you I’ll give it a 100%. I’ll do the best I can," he added.

For now, Carl Edwards is not ready to commit to racing. According to him, racing in NASCAR's top-tier series needs 100% commitment. Considering the risk-to-reward ratio in the sport at his age, he feels it is not the right thing to do just for fun.