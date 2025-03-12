Carl Edwards spills the beans on how his NASCAR broadcasting gig shaped up

Carl Edwards, the former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer, is making a return to the sport as a broadcaster. He has joined Amazon Prime Video’s NASCAR team that includes Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie in the studio. To SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he explained why he is making his return.

The broadcast booth will consist of Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte with Trevor Bayne, Kim Coon, and Marty Snider serving as reporters from the pit. Edwards will serve as a pre- and post-race studio analyst, for the five-race package. The coverage will start from the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25th and will include races from Nashville, Michigan, Pocono, and Mexico City.

The 45-year-old shared how his broadcasting gig came about. Edwards explained that he used to get a lot of phone calls that expressed interest in acquiring his broadcasting services and always declined. He went on to say that the number of races that he would be working on was a big reason for him to join the team.

"I was in Hong Kong on this separate thing. And Randy Fuller said, 'Hey, Amazon's going to do some of these races. It's five races and they want to talk to you.' And it struck me at the time. I thought, man, five races, my kids are kind of getting into racing. My family is asking questions about what my career was like. Maybe this will be cool. So they said, Hey, we'll fly out from LA. We'll come visit you."

Edwards said he is somebody who doesn’t hold many meetings at his house, but made an exception and realized that spending time with the Amazon Prime executives was like being with ‘family’ and found the people involved to be ‘cool’, leading him to agree to the gig.

"And so these guys came out and we just basically ran around Columbia, Missouri and did my normal day. And I realized this is a part of the family. Like this is the family I want to be a part of. Cool people, they actually care about the sport. It's not about, suits and ties and sitting there talking about numbers. They just say, 'Hey, we want to have some fun. We want to go to races, but the fans enjoy it.' And so that day getting to spend with them, it just felt right. And that's why I'm doing it."

Carl Edwards, a fan-favorite NASCAR driver known for his iconic backflip celebrations, had a remarkable career that secured him a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2025.

NASCAR insider revealed Carl Edwards declined Kyle Larson’s All-Star race offer

Carl Edwards has apparently declined Kyle Larson's offer to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet during All-Star Race practice at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson, who will be preparing for the Indianapolis 500, sought a substitute driver for the practice session. Jordan Bianchi reported on it:

"I asked Carl Edwards about whether he'd take Kyle Larson up on this offer, and Carl said he was going to decline."

Despite speculation about a possible return to racing, Carl Edwards has chosen to stay out of the driver's seat.

