“Cars are so stupidly big”: Parker Kligerman reacts to former NASCAR driver’s sharp critique on F1

Parker Kligerman has reacted to former NASCAR driver Landon Cassill’s critique of the optimal track design required to drive an F1 car. Parker Kligerman agreed with the statement and said that the older cars had more versatility on different kinds of tracks, but still were “twitchy”.

Landon Cassill entered NASCAR through the GM Racing Development program in 2006 and was signed by Hendrick Motorsports later that year. He debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2007 and earned the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 with five top-10 finishes. In his Cup career, the best season that Cassill could muster was his 29th-place finish in the 2016 Cup Series season standings. He drove for several teams during his decade-long career, including BK Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and Kaulig Racing.

Currently, Landon Cassill has taken a step back from racing and is focusing on building a media personality. He currently co-hosts a podcast with fellow former NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman, called The Money Lap Podcast.

Landon Cassill landed a sharp critique of the “optimal track design” used for racing in modern Formula 1. He posted:

"It’s such a shame that the optimal track design for modern F1 is a soulless parking lot with paint and tiny curbs"

To which Parker Kligerman replied, recalling the 2002 F1 season and how fast those cars were, along with their track versatility. He penned on X:

"Cars are so stupidly big that they can’t race anywhere Been watching 2002 F1 season lately, amazing to watch how fast & twitchy those cars were and how they could race at normal tracks"

Parker Kligerman is a Connecticut-born racing driver who began his career on open-wheel circuits, winning the 2006 Formula TR Pro Series championship at 16. In 2008, Penske Racing’s development program took a chance with him, and he quickly performed well, finishing second in the points and earning the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year in 2009.

He moved up to the Xfinity Series in 2009, and his Truck Series debut came in 2010. He concluded his NASCAR racing career with 30 Cup starts, 121 Xfinity races, and 85 Truck starts. Before exiting, he competed full-time for Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Parker Kligerman breaks silence on the ‘tough thing’ about his Daytona ordeal

Parker Kligerman recently addressed the controversial disqualification of his Truck Series race-winning truck at Daytona. Despite initially celebrating the victory in the Fresh From Florida 250, his #75 Chevy Silverado failed a post-race inspection due to its rear height falling below regulation, leading to the stripping of his win. Kligerman, who competes part-time in the Truck Series for Henderson Motorsports, expressed frustration with the outcome (via Sportsnaut.com).

“I was like ‘the crew chief wasn’t there’, and that’s another thing you find out, you don’t need to have the crew chief there to go through tech – which is something I will be requesting that NASCAR investigate that because it’s kind of crazy, especially on the smaller teams, to not have a person of authority there when the car/truck is going through tech, really is a tough thing to swallow,” he said.

Kligerman revealed his intention to request that NASCAR investigate the post-race inspection process, particularly the fact that a representative from Henderson Motorsports was not present during the inspection. He emphasized the importance of having a team authority present during the inspection, especially for smaller teams.

