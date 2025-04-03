Carson Hocevar addresses his chances in Spire amid precarious NASCAR position

2025 isn’t going great for Carson Hocevar, given that the Chevy star has been able to bag only one top-five and one top-10 in six races this season. It started with a P30 finish at the season-opening Daytona 500, with his most recent performance being a P19 at Martinsville Speedway. Hocevar's best performance has been a runner-up finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nevertheless, Hocevar is confident about his upcoming race at Darlington Raceway. He and the No. 77 team have been working hard, learning from their mistakes, and improving wherever possible.

Speaking of the same during a recent interview, Carson Hocevar said (quoted by Speedway Digest):

“We've improved a lot as team since that last race at Darlington where we qualified well, and I think we have a good chance to show speed in practice, qualify decent and have another good points day."

Hocevar finished 33rd the last time he was at “The Lady in Black”. Despite running top-10 for much of the race, he crashed out on Lap 335 and had to walk away with a DNF (Did Not Finish).

But that was during the day. This time, Hocevar will have to battle Darlington at night. Reflecting on that, he explained:

“I would say the day race is probably more difficult. It's a shorter race and you don't have a drastic change in the track from day to night. You can't bank on those extra laps or the track getting tighter and allowing you to get caught up on the handling. Everyone wants to win the Southern 500, but a win at Darlington in either scenario is really special.”

Named Goodyear 400, the 293-lap event at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Sunday, April 6. Fans can watch it on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3 pm ET onwards.

Carson Hocevar shows off his Dale Earnhardt-inspired Truck

Only recently, Carson Hocevar got his hands on a black 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, decked out in the classic Dale Earnhardt Sr. style. With the iconic number 3 and the name “Goodwrench” painted on it, many would say that the truck is a tribute to the legendary “intimidator”

Hocevar posted about it on X and wrote:

“Just bought a truck on facebook marketplace.”

Later, Hocevar shared a photo of the beast as well. However, he didn’t mention how much it cost him. A fan slid into the comment section, revealing how much the driver had paid for it.

Carson Hocevar is in his sophomore season driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports alongside teammate and Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell. He is currently vying for his first win of the season as well as his first career triumph in the NASCAR Cup Series.

