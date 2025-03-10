Carson Hocevar delivers a ‘frustrated’ take on the agony of his Phoenix nightmare

Carson Hocevar took to his social media account to share his thoughts on the recently concluded Shriners Children's 500 that took place at the Phoenix Raceway. Labeling it as 'frustrating,' the Spire Motorsports driver opened up about his outing and the wreck he faced during the race.

Hocevar started off his 2025 Cup Series season strongly with some decent performances in the first few races. Similarly, Hocevar started his race with optimism until he faced a wreck in Lap 99.

The #77 driver was running comfortably in the Top 10, when Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing triggered a big wreck that involved seven cars. Besides Hocevar, the wreck took out Brad Keselowski, Justin Haley, Riley Herbst, Cole Custer, Shane Van Gisbergen and Noah Gragson.

Following the completion of the race, Hocevar took to his official X account to show his frustration. He quote-tweeted one of Spire Motorsports' posts that depicted the Spire drivers' finish positions at the Phoenix Raceway. Sharing the post, he wrote:

"Frustrating to get wrecked after being comfortably in the top 10… gonna have to have a good stretch or win."

Here's the post by Carson Hocevar on the micro-blogging site:

Hocevar qualified in third place on Saturday and started off his race brilliantly, banking on a good starting position. He finished Stage 1 in seventh place, but that was all. He suffered the wreck in Stage 2 and had to go home from Phoenix empty-handed.

Carson Hocevar optimistic about future despite Phoenix Raceway wreck

Carson Hocevar touched upon the unfortunate wreck he suffered at the Phoenix Raceway but did not lose hope. The Spire Motorsports driver, in a post-race interview, oozed confidence and shared his optimism ahead of the upcoming races.

"Yeah, it's frustrating," Hocevar said as per Motorsport.com. "Our car was fast. I felt like our Chevrolet was pretty good. We just got behind on pit stops, just playing the tire game. Shouldn't have been back there."

Following this, he shared his optimism, thanks to the incredible pace of his #77 Chevrolet.

"We had good track position, but the way that cycle worked out, we were just back there in the mess. Unfortunate, but our Spire cars are fast and I'm sure they'll be fast again."

The car of Carson Hocevar (#77 Spire Motorsports Miner Docks Doors and more Chevrolet) is towed away after a crash during the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 on March 9, 2025 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. - Source: Getty

Christopher Bell won the Shriners Children's 500 race ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin. This was his third victory in as many races, and with this, he became the first driver in the Next Gen car of the Cup Series to claim three back-to-back victories.

