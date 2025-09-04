Carson Hocevar downplays Cup Series criticism, reflects on his NASCAR journey at WWT Raceway

On September 2, 2025, Spire Motorsports issued an official press release, including Carson Hocevar's thoughts on the Enjoy Illinois scheduled to be held at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hocevar recollected all his memories of the track, including his debut Cup Series race, and shared his bittersweet moments.

The #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver debuted in NASCAR's top-tier racing series at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. He drove the #7 Chevy for Spire and the #42 Chevy for Legacy Motor Club. Hocevar then landed a full-time seat with Spire in his sophomore season and has been with the team since then.

Ahead of this season's race, Carson Hocevar claimed that past crashes and injuries don't bother him and that he tries not to focus on negative thoughts. He explained:

“I try not to think about the wreck and the injury. I think that’s what most drivers would do, you just can’t worry about that. The Cup debut and then coming back last year to kind of make up for how that first race ended, means a lot more to me. That’s where all of this started. It’s where Spire Motorsports and Jeff Dickerson first saw something in me that made them think it might be good for me to move up. Whether other people think it was good or not doesn’t really matter, but Gateway is a special place for me and I love racing there every year.” (via SpeedWayMedia)

Carson Hocevar wrapped up his debut race at World Wide Technology Raceway in P36. A year later, things changed while he competed as a full-time driver for Spire and landed a top-ten finish, securing P8. The #77 driver has the same hopes for the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

“I’m entertained by him until it becomes my problem”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Carson Hocevar's aggressive driving style in NASCAR

Earlier in August 2025, former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, on YouTube. Notably, Dale Jr.'s co-host also chipped in and pointed out Hocevar's aggressive driving style.

The 22-year-old professional race car driver is known for his fearsome and intimidating racing style. As such, he often draws comparisons to the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr., aka 'the Intimidator.' Notably, proving everyone right, Hocevar had two run-ins with Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in three weeks this season.

Reflecting on Carson Hocevar's incidents, Dale Earnhardt Jr. told his co-host:

"I mean, and and honestly, no no disrespect, TJ, but I am entertained by, I'm sure... I'm entertained by Hosavvar, you know, until it becomes my problem. Same thing. This week it was your problem, and you don't like it, and I get it. Um, and that goes back to the same thing, like until he does, I think it's all fine until he does something to someone until he does something that risks a Hendrick or somebody that's above, like directly above, his chain of command." [01:02:21 onwards]

Carson Hocevar currently ranks 25th in the Cup Series points table with 519 points. He has secured seven top-ten finishes, two top-five finishes, and one pole position in 27 starts this season. Additionally, he has led 90 laps with an average start of 17.852.

