Carson Hocevar drops 2-word response as he takes Dale Sr.’s DEI private jet back home after impressive Atlanta performance 

Carson Hocevar headed home after an impressive outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He took a chartered flight on Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s private jet and shared a glimpse of the moment on social media.

Hocevar is a 22-year-old second-year driver for Spire Motorsports. He recently earned a career-best second-place finish in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta after a controversial final-lap caution call ended the race.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Carson Hocevar posed for a photo-op next to Dale Sr.'s private jet. The plane is owned by Champion Air, an air service operator founded by the late seven-time NASCAR champion.

"Headed home," the Michigan native wrote.

The No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro driver also carried food from Chili's, a sponsor of Spire Motorsports, on the flight.

While Carson Hocevar walked out of Atlanta satisfied with a career-best finish, he was criticized by fellow NASCAR drivers for driving too aggressively. After the race, Hocevar was seen chatting with several drivers, including Ryan Blaney, who the young driver hit and spun with 27 laps remaining.

With a strong performance last Sunday, the 2024 Rookie of the Year ranks 15th in the standings, behind veteran teammate Michael McDowell. He gained 15 positions following a disappointing P30 finish in the Daytona 500.

"I'm not going to apologize for having a shot to win a race": Carson Hocevar on racing to win at Atlanta

Despite being criticized for his run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar was unapologetic. He explained that his apology to Hendrick Motorsports was for the caution coming out and not him trying to win the race.

In NASCAR's mid-week media availability, the No. 77 Chevy driver said (via Kelly Crandall on X):

"The conversations that my team has behind the scenes with our manufacturers and other teams have all been positive from my recollection or what I've been told [...] There's only so much I could do... I'm not going to apologize for having a shot to win a race." [0:26]

He added:

"The apology that I did to Hendrick and Chevy was... I didn't see the replay. I was apologizing more for the circumstances that yellow came out."

Carson Hocevar's last-lap drive spoiled HMS driver Kyle Larson's chance to win the race. The sophomore driver shoved Christopher Bell to clear himself and pass in the middle. However, the push coincided with a race-ending caution, helping Bell seal the victory over him and Larson.

The NASCAR grid will next head to the Circuit of the Americas for a 95-lap road course showdown. It is scheduled for March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast will be available on Fox Sports.

