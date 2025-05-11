Carson Hocevar drops thumping 3-word message on his maiden Truck win of the season

Carson Hocevar won the Heart of Health Care 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday night (May 10). The driver dominated the race, leading 75 of the total 134 laps of the race.

Hocevar successfully held off Layne Riggs during the closing stage of the race to take the checkered flag first. Afterwards, he shared a strong three-word message celebrating his maiden win of the season. The driver credited his team for his Truck Series win at Kansas.

"Full team effort," Carson Hocevar wrote on his post via X

The 22-year-old drives for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series, and he drove the No. 7 truck for the team at the Truck race on Saturday.

“I just thought I’d make it entertaining. That 34 truck (Riggs) was super, super good. This truck was really good on the short runs- I didn’t think he would get to us for how far back he was, but he was super good. Yeah, it’s been a while since I’ve been in a finish like that where it’s been all out there. So credit to him. I know he was going for everything there." Hocevar said post the race via Kansas Speedway.

The driver will now be participating in the AdventHealth 400 Cup Series race on Sunday (May 11). He will be starting from 22nd position on the grid and will look to make up places and secure some decent points.

Carson Hocevar sticks out his middle finger at Kansas Speedway

Carson Hocevar won a tight race in the NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas, holding off Layne Riggs after fighting till the last lap. The duo had an incident on the final lap of the race that seemingly left Hocevar annoyed.

As the duo entered Turn 1, Riggs slammed into the left rear of Hocevar's truck, which began to slide before making contact with the wall, which straightened it out. Surprisingly, both trucks had a similar slide and contact with the wall, keeping both of them straight. However, Hocevar flipped Riggs off after the checkered flag was waved.

"On the last lap, I kind of passed him, and we both hit the wall. He won the race. I think he was mad at me. I think he flipped me off all the way down the straightaway, coming to the checkered flag. How can you be mad when you win the race? But all good." Layne Riggs said post race via Marca.

Carson Hocevar started racing in the Cup Series in 2024 after winning four times in the Truck Series season in 2023. The driver is currently ranked 17th in the Cup Series with 219 points to his name.

