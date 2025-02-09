Carson Hocevar drops a raw and unfiltered opinion on teaming up with Michael McDowell

Recently, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar was featured in an interview with NASCAR on Fox where he opened up about his feelings on Michael McDowell's return to the team. Hocevar explained the team's benefit from this merger, revealing McDowell's strongholds.

In May 2024, Spire Motorsports announced their new driver for the 2025 season, and 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell secured the spot. He will drive the #71 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for the team in the 2025 Cup Series season. McDowell ended his run with Front Row Motorsports, wrapping his 2024 season in 23rd place, securing seven top-ten and two top-five finishes. In addition, he also secured six pole positions in the last season.

Recalling McDowell's success in the 2024 season and his experience of over 500 races, Carson Hocevar reflected on the new driver's working attitude:

"Yeah, I've gotten to work with him a little bit. He's a workaholic, for sure, but I think it shows why he's been successful lately. Him and Travis were able to obviously run well in the front row car with big races."

Further, Hocevar revealed that he struggles at superspeedways and road courses. However, McDowell's addition to the team will bring new insights and help them build improved cars.

"So him coming over is for sure going to be good for us to work on it. It's hard to build our cars better for superspeedways as we ride around. So he'll be a lot more detailed. And then, you know, same with the road courses," he added.

Carson Hocevar wrapped his 2024 season in the 21st position on the leaderboard. He secured six top-ten and one top-five finishes in 36 starts. Earlier this month, he competed at the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“I had so much fun”: Carson Hocevar on The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium run

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar competed in the Cook Out Clash at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, 2025. After completing the race, the latter touched upon his views on racing on the short track by sharing a post on X.

After a 54 year long hiatus, NASCAR returned to the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, quarter-mile asphalt oval track inside a football stadium for the first time since 1971. The governing body moved the Clash race to the Bowman Gray stadium after hosting the event for three seasons at LA Coliseum.

As the race concluded, everyone had different opinions, and Carson Hocevar was also among them. He replied to NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck's X posts and shared his racing experience at the track.

"Hi jeff, i had so much fun that i got caught day dreaming about it that I forgot to give a review until getting my fifth reminder about completing a review to be accommodated on my return. also i appreciate the addition of a tire barrier and recommend that more often. thanks," wrote Carson Hocevar.

Spire Motorsports driver drove the #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at the Bowman Gray Stadium. He qualified 15th for the race during the qualifying session held on Saturday, and in the main event, he wrapped his run in 16th place on the leaderboard.

