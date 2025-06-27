Carson Hocevar gearing up for Atlanta weekend with a 1-word verdict reminiscing 2024 three-wide finish

Carson Hocevar, NASCAR team Spire Motorsports driver, reminisced about the Cup Series race at Atlanta in 2024, which saw Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch involved in a three-wide finish.

The Ambetter Health 400 (2024), at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in February, will go down as one of the most exciting finishes in NASCAR history. Daniel Suarez, driving the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, won in a three-wide photo finish, with Ryan Blaney (0.003) and Kyle Busch (0.007) just behind.

It was the fourth closest finish in NASCAR history as the 260 laps on Atlanta’s 1.54-mile quad-oval with Superspeedway-style pack racing lent itself to lead changes and exciting racing.

Carson Hocevar reacted on the potential outcome after NASCAR's visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He shared the post soundtracked by Radiohead’s “Everything in Its Right Place”. He posted a picture of the three-wide finish from last year with the caption as he expects another tight finish:

“Tomorrow”

The driver of the #77 is in his second year with Spire Motorsports as he makes his transition into the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hocevar didn't run the Xfinity Series and made his full-time start in 2024, winning the NASCAR Rookie of the Year award. After 16 races into the season, he's 20th in 2025 with 313 points, thanks to two top-fives and three top-10s.

Carson Hocevar's Pocono recovery receives praise from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Carson Hocevar delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Pocono Raceway, earning widespread praise, including Dale Earnhardt Jr..

On lap 19 of the Great American Getaway 400, Hocevar lost control of his car’s rear end and slid sideways, clipping the outside wall with enough force to deploy his roof flaps. Despite the severity of the slide and brief contact with the wall, Hocevar regained control and kept his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet on track, narrowly avoiding what could have been a race-ending crash.

"Just a really, really huge slide contact with the right rear. That is the best save of the year. I think it's got to be a contender. I mean, I know the wall straight him out, but seriously, man, this car is wrecked," he said via X/Sports on Prime.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., commentating from the broadcast booth, highlighted the difficulty of Hocevar’s recovery, noting that while the wall helped straighten the car, the save was remarkable, given the circumstances and the damage sustained.

