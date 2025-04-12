Carson Hocevar gets poignant after the death of one of his “biggest supporters”

Carson Hocevar reflected on the passing of one of his biggest supporters, his grandmother. He shared a post on Instagram, featuring some of his most cherished memories with her.

Hocevar is a rising star in the world of NASCAR. He debuted in the Truck Series in 2019 and competed full time from 2021 to 2023, earning four career victories and in his 77 races, he accumulated 33 top-ten finishes. His 2023 season was his best, finishing third in the overall standings after wins at Texas, Nashville, Richmond and Homestead-Miami. His talent propelled him directly to the Cup Series, joining Spire Motorsports where he drives the #77. In his first full season in the Cup Series, Hocevar secured himself the Rookie of the Year honor.

The Spire Motorsports driver has given a lot of credit to his grandmother as one of his most important supporters. He shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

"she kept these photos after all these years"

Hocevar, in his media availability, answered a question about his grandmother's recent death and called her one of the most “supporters” of his aspiring career. He said (via Speedway Digest):

"Yeah, I mean, those were photos that I'd never seen before. They were going through my grandparents' house and found a bunch of photos that they sent to me last night and this morning, so those were photos that I had never seen or I had forgot about."

"But, you know, I thought that was important for me to look at or post today. She fell when I was getting ready to qualify for Phoenix, and my grandpa called me. I didn't know he knew how to use the phone, and my grandma fell getting the mail on the way to watch us qualify. I just know she won't miss another qualifying session or watch another race. She was one of my biggest supporters."

Carson Hocevar has had a challenging start to his NASCAR season. Despite having an impressive but controversial second-place finish in the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, Hocevar has yet to make a big impact. His progress has been marred by his consistency being questionable due to his three DNFs in the first eight races of the season.

On April 10, 2025, Carson Hocevar shared the news of his grandmother's death on X, expressing his grief with a heartfelt tribute. He posted two pictures: one showing his #77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 with her name on it and another of him holding her hand. Hocevar mentioned that he drove to Michigan after the Darlington race to say his final goodbyes.

"Unfortunately we lost my grand mother this week. I drove to Michigan after the race on Sunday to say my final goodbyes. Her favorite story to tell was when I was first born she held me for the first time and I saw her gold necklace and grabbed onto it and wouldn’t let go. That Monday I wish I didn’t have to let go, but glad I got to hold onto her one more time."

"She was my biggest supporter and I know she’s not only in better place, but now won’t have to miss anything as she’ll be watching above us," Carson Hocevar concluded.

Carson Hocevar reminisced about his grandmother's favorite story, recalling how he grabbed her gold necklace when she first held him as a baby and didn't want to let go. He expressed gratitude for being able to hold her hand one last time and acknowledged her as his biggest supporter.

