Carson Hocevar owns up to misjudging Mexico City and plots escape route from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Carson Hocevar has been in the spotlight for several reasons. Besides his ongoing rivalry with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Hocevar had commented on the conditions of Mexico City ahead of the Viva Mexico 250 at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez. As the race ended, the 22-year-old driver made amends for his comments on Mexico and further shared insight into his situation with Stenhouse Jr.

Hocevar, who pilots the #77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, had gone live on the streaming platform Twitch, where he expressed his frustrations with what he thought were unsafe conditions in Mexico.

"If the travel was better, if getting here was easier, if you felt safer getting to and from everywhere, if it wasn’t such a shithole, if the track limits were a little better enforced, it’d be a great experience,” the #77 driver had previously stated.

Trending

Making amends to his previous statement, the Spire driver shared a post on X, where he explicitly pointed out his misjudgment of Mexico City. He stated that his opinions were ill-informed as he had never stepped out of the United States until Thursday.

Furthermore, Carson Hocevar found himself in another on-track tussle with RSJ only weeks after their controversy in Nashville. With 19 laps to go in Mexico, Hocevar bumped into Stenhouse Jr.'s #47 Chevy, causing him to spin off the track.

In his post on X, Hocevar also comically mentioned that he might have to move to Mexico, fearing aggression from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

"I was skeptical about the trip so far and believed everything I read or heard about Mexico City from people who more than likely also had never been here. Now that I’ve actually left my hotel a couple times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen, my opinion has changed. I am embarrassed by my comments, by the race I ran, and I may have to move here to hide out from Ricky anyway," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The Michigan native then ended his statement with a request to Mexico City to consider perceiving him as an ally, admitting to his false, ill-informed comments. In racing matters, Hocevar finished the race in P34, his 7th finish outside the top 30 this season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sends aggressive message to Carson Hocevar after the Mexico City race

After the Cup Series race at the Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez, Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not shy away from expressing his frustration with Carson Hocevar. Tensions had been rising since Nashville, and as the grid lined up on pit road after the race, Stenhouse Jr. walked over to the #77 Chevy and confronted Hocevar.

As reported by Insider Jordan Bianchi, RSJ stated that he would 'beat' Carson Hocevar after returning to the United States.

“Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went over to talk to Carson Hocevar after the race. I asked Ricky what he told Carson: ‘I told him I was going to beat his ass once we got back in the States,’” Bianchi wrote.

Expand Tweet

Stenhouse Jr. finished the historic points race in Mexico City seven positions ahead of the #77 Chevy, in P27. The Stenhouse/Hocevar rivalry will continue now at Pocono Raceway on June 22 at 2:00 PM Eastern time.

Catch the action on Amazon Prime Video for the final time this season, as TNT Sports will take over the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast following the Great American Getaway 400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.