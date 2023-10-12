Carson Hocevar reflects on “pretty crazy” multi-year deal with Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar reflected on a pretty crazy multi-year deal in what will be his next venture as he moves on from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. Hocevar is looking at a pretty impressive promotion as he's set to compete for the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2024.

The driver has been signed by Spire Motorsports as he will replace Ty Dillon on the team. Looking forward to what is a very exciting opportunity for him, Carson Hocevar touched on how anybody in his position wants to be a Cup Series driver. The driver has had a few opportunities this season to acclimate to the Cup Series and has fared reasonably.

As quoted by the checkered flag, Carson Hocevar felt that he was more than prepared to get in the #77 car with Spire Motorsports. Pointing out how the team has been growing, he said,

“Anybody in my position wants to be a Cup Series driver. That’s what you dream about when you’re young. You want to race on Sundays. My opportunity to run a few times this year, to run on Sunday and get ready, I feel more than prepared to get in the #77 car with Spire. That team is growing exponentially and I’m just excited for everything."

He added,

“I have a unique opportunity to build something and grow with it, while growing myself at the same time. For what we’ve been able to do from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to Cup is pretty crazy."

Carson Hocevar plans to be on top of things from the beginning

The American stock car racing driver admitted that it would appear to be a massive jump from one series to another but he felt that with the team behind him, he could get this done without much difficulty. Planning to be on the pace from the beginning, he said,

"I know it seems like a big jump. With all the tools and resources, and everybody at Spire Motorsports, they have put a lot of faith in me, and I have a lot of faith in them. We all have faith in the whole programme. I feel like we can come out of the gate like we’ve done this for years.”

Carson Hocevar currently sits second in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship and will be hoping to end the campaign on a high before moving to the Cup series.