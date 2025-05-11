Carson Hocevar relies on HMS superstar's example to make his point on NASCAR's Next Gen woes

Carson Hocevar recently relied on a Kyle Larson example to make his point about the Next Gen car's racing product and the criticism. Ahead of this Sunday's Cup race at Kansas, the Spire Motorsports driver addressed a question about how much attention the drivers pay to the Next Gen criticism.

Ad

Hocevar, who scored his maiden Cup career pole at Texas last week, claimed that it differs from driver to driver. The 22 year old further claimed that one shouldn't complain without solutions.

"If you’re Kyle Larson and you led 493 laps, you don’t care… you like it, right? I don’t know. I mean, for drivers, it’s obviously going to be frustrating if you’re faster and you can’t pass and everything. But I feel like it’s irrelevant for us if we’re going to complain and don’t have true solutions that are proven," Hocevar described.

Ad

Trending

Ad

He claimed that most of NASCAR's critics are in a place of complaining without solutions. This is why Carson Hocevar hoped that 'the higher ups' and the decision makers in NASCAR can focus on developing the product, so that the drivers can all 'have fun racing.'

Yet, at the same time, Hocevar touched on them not making any mistakes, citing the example of Xfinity Series.

"The Xfinity race are obviously super good, but I don’t know if you’d 100% see how good the racing is if you put all the Cup guys in there. There’s a lot of times that mistakes create really good racing, and I think that’s why you see Cup guys, especially Kyle (Larson) lately, go to the Xfinity Series and just dominate or run really, really good," Hocevar claimed.

Ad

He added that Larson doesn't make mistakes, and even when he does, they are 'a lot less' compared to other drivers at his level.

Carson Hocevar comments on whether he expects Kansas to live up to the hype

In the past few weeks of NASCAR Cup racing, a lot of critcism centered around the racing product has been aimed at the Next Gen car. But with the schedule now heading to Kansas, a track which has produced great racing in the Next Gen era, Carson Hocevar was asked whether it would be 'a little bit of a breath of fresh air'.

Ad

Hocevar said that while it's a 'maybe', racing at Kansas is simply 'more fun' from a driver's perspective. He claimed that it was so because one can move around and 'do different things' such as running the top, which Carson Hocevar, personally, finds fun in general.

But with that said, the Spire driver clarified that no driver walks in expecting to get their fun levels peaked, irrespective of it being a good race.

Ad

"It’s more if it’s just going to be fun to drive, which, I mean, is kind of the same. But yeah, I mean, but this one could be a snoozer, too," Hocevar claimed.

He added that in NASCAR, in his view, one never knows when a really good race might happen. However, Hocevar did admit that Kansas does have knack of producing good racing, especially since the last few years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.