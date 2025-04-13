Carson Hocevar’s edgy NASCAR firesuit steals the show at Bristol

Carson Hocevar arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway in a unique NASCAR firesuit. The sophomore driver donned a cowboy-themed #77 outfit complemented by a cowboy hat and brown leather shoes.
Driving the #77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports, Hocevar enters the Food City 500, the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He started the short track race in ninth place following a 32nd-place finish at Darlington Raceway last week.
SiriusXM NASCAR Radio shared on X Carson Hocevar's Bristol firesuit, which features Chili's, the 22-year-old's sponsor. The restaurant chain is also the title sponsor of the #77 Chevy at the World's Fastest Half-Mile.
"Hell of a firesuit for @CarsonHocevar (Carson Hocevar)🔥," SiriusXM NASCAR Radio wrote.
Spire Motorsports is giving away a jacket similar to the firesuit to one random winner. Interested individuals must tag a friend and follow Spire and Chili's on Instagram to join. The giveaway will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.
So far, Carson Hocevar hasn't finished in the top 10 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Cup racing. His first start at the 0.533-mile track with Legacy Motor Club in 2023 saw him finish 11th. He returned 27th and 18th in the two Bristol stops (spring and fall/night) last year.
The 2024 Rookie of the Year competes at Bristol with a six-race top 10 drought. His last top 10 finish was a second place at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He battled Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell for the win, but a race-ending caution spoiled a last-lap showdown to the finish line.
After stage one in the Food City 500, Hocevar finished fifth to score six stage points. He continues to run in the top 10, with Kyle Larson leading most of the 500-lap contest.
"I am beginning to become real tired": Carson Hocevar reflected on 2025 NASCAR season
Carson Hocevar had an honest admission about his last race finishes in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. After the Darlington Raceway race weekend, the Michigan native admitted to becoming tired of disappointing finishes, including three DNFs.
Responding to NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck's poll on X, the #77 Spire Motorsports driver said:
"Hi Jeff (Gluck), I clicked no because I am beginning to become real tired of this current trend I am having in the no fun department. Can you please move me from the no-fun department back to the fun department on my next arrival? Thanks."
In the poll asking whether the Goodyear 400 at Darlington was a good race, more X users voted 'no' instead of 'yes.' The race saw Denny Hamlin having a back-to-back trip to victory lane.
After the season-high second-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar hasn't returned to the top 10. His last six race finishes starting at Circuit of the Americas were 13th, 36th, 30th, 37th, 19th and 32nd. The DNFs came at Daytona, Phoenix and Homestead-Miami.
As a result, the young driver is 30th in the points standings behind teammate Justin Haley. Their newest teammate, Michael McDowell, ranks 17th but hasn't scored a single top 10 yet.