Carson Hocevar secures Championship 4 berth after winning NASCAR Truck race at Homestead 

Carson Hocevar won the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21, securing his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4 participation. He has now won all four of his career series races this season.

“I’m so proud of everyone on this Niece Motorsports team," Hocevar said. (via speedwaydigest.com)

“Our Worldwide Express Chevrolet was so fast. I was bummed yesterday when we didn’t get the pole because I knew the speed that our truck had. I’m glad that we could show that today and put ourselves into the final round of the playoffs. We’re going to do everything we can to bring that championship home,” he added.

With only 11 laps remaining, Carson Hocevar took the lead in the race and managed to hold off Zane Smith. He won the race by a fine margin of just 2.705 seconds.

Zane Smith was later disqualified from the race during the post-race inspection for using unapproved windshield support on his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Hocevar is the only driver this season to have secured his berth at the 'Championship 4' with the victory. The driver that finishes first at the Phoenix Raceway will be declared as the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion.

NASCAR fans congratulate Carson Hocevar on securing his Championship 4 berth

On Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Carson Hocevar picked up the lead late from Ben Rhodes to win his fourth race of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season and thus secure his berth in the Championship 4.

Fans swarmed social media to congratulate the young driver on his achievement.

"Was so impressive to see how close the points were atoms the cutoff line there. Sanchez came so close!" one fan wrote.

Chevrolet won the Craftsman Truck Series manufacturer championship with Hocevar's victory. Chevrolet has won the manufacturer title for the 11th time.