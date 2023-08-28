Carson Hocevar set to drive Legacy Motor Club’s number 42 car in Darlington

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular driver Carson Hocevar will pilot the Legacy Motor Club’s #42 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

This will mark Hocevar’s second career NASCAR Cup Series appearance. He made his debut in the series earlier this season at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Spire Motorsports, but ultimately a brake failure ended his day after 91 laps.

However, the 20-year-old Michigan-native has a lot of potential and talent which he has shown in NASCAR’s third tier series this season. He is excited for the opportunity to return in the Cup Series and looking forward to working with the #42 LMC team.

In a statement released by the team, Hocevar said:

“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at Legacy MC. I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series. I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”

Carson Hocevar has already secured three Truck Series wins this season and is in a strong position to win Truck Series title this season. He currently sits fourth in the championship standings with 2112 points after finishing fourth and second in the first two playoff races.

“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future” – Legacy Motor Club CEO on Carson Hocevar

The Portage, Michigan-native was originally slated to drive the #77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in Saturday’s Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway.

LMC, who have been filling their season with a driver rotation since their original full-time driver of the #42, Noah Gragson was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR, thanked Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for allowing them to use Hocevar’s service for this weekend.

In a statement, Cal Wells III, LMC’s CEO, said:

“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future. We are thankful to Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for making this happen and look forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 42 this weekend.”

Catch Carson Hocevar in action at the Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, September 3. The event will air live on USA Network at 6 pm ET.