Carson Hocevar shows megastar influencer Speed around NASCAR alongside Daytona President Frank Kelleher

NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar showed the massive social media influencer “Ishowspeed” around the Daytona International Speedway on Friday. NASCAR journalist Steven Taranto shared a clip of Hocevar and Speed on X, as the NASCAR driver showed him around the Daytona track.IShowSpeed, also known as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is an American YouTube personality and streamer known for his dramatic and energetic live streams. He was born on January 21, 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began his YouTube channel in 2016, with his early content being gaming. He enjoyed widespread popularity in 2021 because of his energetic and even controversial gaming streams, especially in NBA 2K and Fortnite. With time, he extended his content to soccer-based videos. He adores Cristiano Ronaldo.Steven Taranto posted:&quot;Looks like @ishowspeedsui is doing the NASCAR Racing Experience. He'll do a ride-along first and then get behind the wheel himself. Carson Hocevar and Daytona president Frank Kelleher showing him the ropes.&quot;Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar's 2025 NASCAR season has featured constant improvement and consistent results as a full-time Cup Series driver at Spire Motorsports. He has so far participated in 17 Cup races with two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 22.53. Hocevar secured his initial career pole in this season and has led 72 laps throughout the season, which is indicative of his increasing competitiveness in the series. However, he has yet to win, but he has proven to be a competitive participant in most races due to his consistency and competent running of laps.The highest point of this year was when Hocevar achieved a second place at the Atlanta race, where he came close to beating Christopher Bell. Others, such as a fourth-place finish at Bowman Gray and impressive performances at various tracks, are also highlights of his performance, as he is very adaptive. Hocevar has had his fair share of difficulties: four DNFs, yet on the whole, he has already made a fairly strong showing in the Cup Series as a youngster.Spire spots a four-word anonymous message for Carson Hocevar at Richmond’s infield tunnelDespite facing criticism for his aggressive driving style throughout the 2025 season, Carson Hocevar received a positive and encouraging message at Richmond Raceway. Spire Motorsports discovered a handwritten note in the infield tunnel saying, &quot;I love Carson Hocevar,&quot; accompanied by a heart, providing a morale boost for the driver amid a season filled with on-track clashes. Spire Motorsports posted:“Hey, (Carson Hocevar). We found a note in the Richmond infield tunnel for you.”Hocevar has had notable run-ins this year, including a heated exchange with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and a conflict with his teammate, Michael McDowell, during a race at Watkins Glen. In the Richmond race, Hocevar started and finished 15th, while his teammate, Michael McDowell, battled his own challenges.