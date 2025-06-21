Carson Hocevar slams NASCAR Truck Series over Pocono restart days after Mexico City controversy

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar competed in the Truck Series event at Pocono Raceway on June 20. During the 200-mile race's last restart, the governing body issued a penalty to Hocevar, making him extremely furious.

A few days ago, the Cup Series driver faced a hefty fine for inappropriate remarks about Mexico. Before the Viva Mexico 250, Hocevar described the Mexico City-based track as 's**thole.' Spire Motorsports slapped a $50,000 fine on the 22-year-old and subjected him to mandatory cultural sensitivity and bias awareness training.

Fresh off the hefty fine, Carson Hocevar received another penalty during the MillerTech Battery 250. With 19 laps to go in the 80-lap race, race leader Corey Heim got a flat tire and headed to the pits to fix it. Following this, the Spire Motorsports driver jumped ahead of the second-place holder, Layne Riggs, and the governing body penalized him.

The #7 Spire Motorsports driver was heard shouting in anger on the team radio. He said (via Dalton Hopkins' X handle):

"Look at him and see how f***ing slow he goes! He rolls in front of me! What a joke."

Carson Hocevar qualified fourth for the 200-mile race with a best time of 53.30 seconds and a top speed of 168.87 mph. He was 0.17 seconds behind the pole sitter, Layne Riggs. Despite a solid start, Hocevar finished outside the top 10 in P13. Meanwhile, Riggs took home his maiden win of the season.

"Not sure we’re on the same page" - Carson Hocevar calls out his fans for supporting his inappropriate remarks on Mexico

Days after wrapping up the first international points-paying race since 1958, Spire Motorsports penalized Carson Hocevar over his remarks on Mexico. The Cup Series driver had made the comments during his Twitch stream before the race.

The driver issued a public apology, and his team internally disciplined him. Hocevar called out his fans for supporting his remarks, saying (via Autoweek):

"Thank you for the support, but I’m not sure we’re on the same page. You guys want me to be me? It was me who said it and it was me who apologized after actually taking the time to explore the city and feel the passion of every fan in attendance. I appreciate the opportunity to learn and I knew before this weekend what respect means to this organization and I didn’t meet the standard so I got what I deserved."

"I hate learning these lessons in the public eye and bringing any negative attention to Spire or me. We’ve been fast just about every week and I’m sure I have plenty of mistakes left in me. I appreciate growing up in front of all of you and you guys get to see the good and the bad. I’m just me. I’m trying. It just doesn’t always go the way I want and I bring a lot of this on myself. However, I love being in this garage, with this team surrounded by the best drivers and fans in the world. See you in Pocono," he concluded.

With 313 points, Carson Hocevar ranks 20th in the Cup Series points table. Also, he has secured three top-10 and two top-five finishes with one pole position in 16 starts this season.

