Carson Hocevar to pay tribute to the late Bryan Clauson in Trucks dirt race at Bristol

Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Carson Hocevar will pay tribute to his friend Bryan Clauson, who died in a Belleville Midget Nationals crash in 2016. His car climbed the guardrail, flipped, and was hit by another.

"Bryan Clauson was a hero of mine and I got a chance to learn from him in quarter midgets,” said Carson Hocevar in a Niece Motorsports release. “I really look at how big of an impact he had on the racing community and how he handled himself on and off the track."

Honored to be able to represent Bryan at @BMSupdates this weekend. He was and still a hero of mine. Hoping to make him proud Saturday! #BCforever pic.twitter.com/hu5wBMRldQ — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) March 25, 2021

Carson Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet will carry a blue and white paint scheme that resembles a livery that Clauson had used in 2008 in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He had made 26 starts in NASCAR’s second-tier, with a top 5, a pair of top 10s, and a pole to his name. In the ARCA Menards Series, Clauson notched up a win and four top 5 finishes in six races.

A three-time starter in the Indianapolis 500 (2012, 2015-16), Clauson led three laps in the 100th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

A Michigan native, Carson Hocevar has eyes on the Truck Series Rookie of the Year title

Carson Hocevar is currently leading all rookies in the Camping World Truck Series after four races.

P2 out of the gate on the dirt in practice pic.twitter.com/VlPiiQe7bY — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) March 26, 2021

“Carson has really impressed me with how quickly he picks up each track that he visits for the first time, and I’m confident that will continue into this weekend,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw, who also serves as Hocevar’s crew chief. “I have to remind myself often that Carson is only 18-years-old because of the maturity that he carries himself with. I know this paint scheme is really special to him – we are honored to carry Bryan’s logo, and hope to make him proud.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be on track Friday, March 26 for practice, and will race on Saturday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.