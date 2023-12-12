Carson Hocevar to be sponsored by Zeigler Auto Group for multiple NASCAR races, including 2024 Daytona 500

Zeigler Auto Group on Monday (December 11) announced that they have signed a deal with Zeigler Auto Group Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar as a primary sponsor for select races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The company confirmed the news with a press conference at the Zeigler Motorsports campus in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Zeigler Auto Group has been associated with NASCAR for four years. The company has served as a primary sponsor for Josh Bilicki, who has raced in Cup and Xfinity Series at Live Fast Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and DGM Racing. They also worked with Landon Cassill and Spire Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022.

In a statement, Zeigler Auto Group owner, Aaron Zeigler said:

“Today is another big day in the history of our organization. We have been involved in NASCAR for the last four years, and this year, we were looking for a team and a driver that has the same burning desire to win that we do as an organization. In 2024, we’re going to be one of the primary sponsors for the No. 77 Spire team.”

Zeigler Auto Group to feature on Carson Hocevar’s #77 Chevy in nine races

Zeigler will serve as the co-primary sponsor of Carson Hocevar’s #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the opening Daytona 500 race on February 18 and then the company will be the primary sponsor in eight additional events in his rookie season.

The black and yellow paint scheme will head to Talladega Superspeedway (April 21), followed by Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 26), World Wide Technology Raceway (June 2), Nashville Superspeedway (June 30), the Chicago Street Course (July 7), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 21), Michigan International Speedway (August 18), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 27).

In a statement, Hocevar said:

“It’s pretty exciting to be able to partner with Zeigler Auto Group and be able to show some hometown pride in 2024. It’s a dream come true for a kid from Michigan to be supported and sponsored by a company from Kalamazoo.

“I grew up in Portage, just a few miles south of Zeigler’s headquarters, so that makes the partnership personal. I can’t thank Aaron Zeigler enough for the opportunity and for taking a chance on me. We’re going to do our very best to make everyone from Zeigler proud.”

Catch Carson Hocevar in action when the 2024 Cup season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway.