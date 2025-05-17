Carson Hocevar sports WNBA All-Star paint scheme inspired by Caitlin Clark and others

Carson Hocevar will be driving the #77 with a new paint scheme inspired by Caitlin Clark and other WNBA stars at NASCAR's All-Star Race weekend. The All-Star race is set to take place at North Wilkesboro on May 18.

Ad

Ahead of the popular race, the Spire Motorsports driver sits in the 19th spot in the Cup Series standings with 230 points. He has accumulated one top-five and two top-ten finishes, with his season-best result coming as a runner-up at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.

Consistency remains to be a work in progress for Hocevar with his average finish being 21.6, and he has experienced three DNFs so far in the 2025 season, which has hampered his points accumulation and momentum. His qualifying efforts have typically placed him mid-pack with an average starting position of 18.5.

Ad

Trending

Away from the Cup Series, Hocevar continues to race in the Truck Series, where he recently won the race at Kansas Speedway. Ahead of his appearance at the All-Star Race, the Gainbridge Sport shared the video of Carson Hocevar driving his #77 with the WNBA-inspired paint scheme on Instagram. They shared the video with the caption:

"WNBA All Star paint scheme looks amazing! 🏎️🏀 Gainbridge®, Spire Motorsports and the WNBA All Star Game Host Committee teamed up to promote the game coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse July 18-19. Carson Hocevar is driving the No. 77 at the NASCAR All Star Race this weekend."

Ad

Ad

Carson Hocevar's ascent began in grassroots racing including Midgets, Micro Sprints and Dirt Super Late Models before making his debut in the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He became a regular contender with Niece Motorsports earning four Truck Series wins and finishing third in 2023.

He moved to Spire Motorsports in 2024 and finished his debut full-time season with a Rookie of the Year honor along with one top-five, six top-tens and 13 top-15 finishes.

Ad

Carson Hocevar comes clean on his middle-finger salute

Carson Hocevar addressed the controversy surrounding his middle-finger gesture to Layne Riggs after winning the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway. The incident occurred following a dramatic final-lap battle in which Riggs attempted an inside pass, resulting in contact that sent both drivers into the wall.

Despite the tension, Hocevar took the checkered flag just 0.262 seconds ahead of Riggs. In a video shared by NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass on X after the race, Hocevar said:

Ad

“I don't remember what I really did to be honest, but if anything, I just wanted to remind him of just like hey you're like… I guess I don't know. But at the end of the day, he did a really good job.”

When asked about the gesture, Hocevar described it as somewhat friendly. He emphasized that there were no hard feelings and expected to laugh about it with Riggs in the future.

Ad

“It's all friendly, and when I see him, sure we'll laugh about it,” he added.

Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old's previous and only Truck Series appearance in 2025 came at Texas Motor Speedway where he finished 17th earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.