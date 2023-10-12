Carson Hocevar states Dale Earnhardt Jr’s message to him: “He reassured me that I was making the right choice”

Spire Motorsports unveiled on Tuesday that Carson Hocevar, a rising star in the Truck Series, has inked a multi-year deal to pilot the #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 full-time starting from the 2024 season, effectively taking over the reins from Ty Dillon.

Following the announcement, Hocevar, while talking to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, shared insights into his intriguing relationship with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The two first crossed paths earlier this year, with Earnhardt quipping to Carson Hocevar about the number of cars he'd been wrecking. However, since that initial encounter, their exchanges have taken a decidedly positive turn.

Hocevar recounted a moment at a Chevy display, where he was tasked with dialing his favorite famous person from his contacts. Hocevar reached out to Dale Jr. and to his amazement, the racing icon answered on the first ring. He said:

"Yeah we've texted back and forth. I called him in the Chevy display... I called him and he answered within a ring. So that was super cool."

The 20-year-old went on to reveal that he and Dale Jr. have maintained an ongoing text conversation, with Earnhardt expressing his fervent desire to see Carson Hocevar behind the wheel of his team.

"He reassured me that I was making the right choice," Hocevar emphasized. "He's enjoyed calling the races, you know, watching and enjoying watching me."

Hocevar continued:

"To be able to have that conversation and then that come full circle a few months later is pretty crazy to me. Something I'd never take for granted. You know, how often do you get complimented by your heroes through a text message? It's not very often."

Carson Hocevar's 2023 season: How has the Cup Series-bound youngster fared?

Hocevar currently finds himself in a tightly contested battle for the NASCAR Truck Series championship. Competing under the banner of Niece Motorsports, the 20-year-old speedster is hot on the heels of Corey Heim in the standings, with his sights set on clinching his maiden title.

Notably, Hocevar's journey with Spire Motorsports began with a stint in the Xfinity Series, where he showed his potential by claiming multiple top 10 finishes in limited outings.

Hocevar also made a memorable Cup Series debut for Spire during the Gateway race as a stand-in for Corey LaJoie. His most recent Cup race in Talladega, however, ended in a tumultuous crash, resulting in a Did Not Finish (DNF).

As the Truck Series season inches toward its penultimate race in Homestead, all eyes will be on Carson Hocevar as he strives for his first truck title before making the leap to the Cup Series full time.