Carson Hocevar terms his #77 the “biggest shitbox” he’s ever driven during the Mexico NASCAR race

Carson Hocevar, the #77 driver for Spire Motorsports, gave a blunt summation of his car while facing the technical complex during the Viva Mexico 250 race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15. The young American driver was heard on the radio talking about significant handling issues throughout the NASCAR Cup Series race in Montreal.

Carson Hocevar was embarking on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez under new sponsorship from Totalplay, Mexico's telecommunications public utility. The #77 Spire Motorsports team was focused on improvement at the road course.

With the track's unique 17-turn, high-altitude layout, Hocevar was hopeful for a competitive showing. At one point during the race, he was running in front of the first points-paying international event outside the USA since 1958. But as the race progressed, Hocevar began to struggle with considerable handling issues, which he communicated over the radio.

Jeff Gluck, the veteran NASCAR reporter, shared the radio communication between Hocevar and his team on X. He wrote:

""It drives like the biggest shitbox I've ever drove in my life," Carson Hocevar says."

Carson Hocevar is one of NASCAR’s most promising drivers who has displayed a rapid rise through the national series and has quickly established himself as a Cup Series driver. Hocevar made an immediate impact by winning the Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.

In the 2025 season, Hocevar has already accumulated a pole position, two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes in his 15 Cup starts. However, despite a few good results, he has also faced four DNFs this season.

Carson Hocevar reflected on the gutting end to his weekend in Michigan

Carson Hocevar endured a gut-wrenching finish at his home track, Michigan International Speedway, during the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 8. After starting 14th, Hocevar quickly moved into the top ten and finished Stage 2 in third place.

In the final stage, he surged to the lead and looked poised for a breakthrough victory, but a flat left-rear tire while leading forced an unscheduled pit stop with 18 laps to go, dropping him to a disappointing 29th-place finish. After the race, Hocevar said via NBC Sports:

“It’s just like (reliving) the Truck days. But you’re doing it in front of a big stage. The difference is I felt like I was throwing them away. Now, they’re getting taken away … things out of our control.”

"Two days in a row with a flat LR leading.. today is a little more disappointing. thankful to be upfront all weekend at home. headed home with our heads held high."

Hocevar also compared the experience to his Truck Series days, but emphasized the added sting of losing in front of a larger Cup Series audience.

