Carson Kvapil makes feelings known after encountering the “most nerve-wracking” race for NASCAR title fight

JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil recently competed in the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 held at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 25. He secured his first-ever spot in the Championship Four race this season. During a post-race interview, Kvapil shared his thoughts about the race.The #1 Chevy driver had a strong qualifying session for the 250-lap main event. He qualified second with a best time of 19.85 seconds and a top speed of 95.43 mph. Kvapil was 0.01 seconds behind the pole sitter, Harrison Burton. The JRM driver later lost ground in stage one after pitting early while the first yellow flag was out and finished the stage one run in P11.Carson Kvapil made a bold move in stage two and decided to stay out on old tires and took the lead back. But during the closing laps of the race, Ryan Sieg spun the #1 Chevy driver, sending him to the back of the pack.Despite the spin with 25 laps to go in the 250-lap race, Kvapil recovered quickly. He clinched his spot for the Phoenix race. Reflecting on that, the 22-year-old professional stock car racing driver told PRN:“Probably the most nerve-wracking race I’ve done in my career. Ride it out and try not to make any enemies … I fought hard all race long to be in the final four.”Carson Kvapil finished the 250-lap Martinsville Speedway race in P18, earning 29 points. On the other hand, Taylor Gray secured his maiden career victory at the 0.526-mile short track.&quot;He didn't do anything wrong&quot;: Dale Jr. addressed Carson Kvapil's future in the Xfinity Series with JR MotorsportsIn September 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister, Kelly Earnhardt-Miller, made a major statement about Carson Kvapil's future. The team owners reported that Kvapil will not return as a full-time driver in the #1 Chevy for the 2026 season.JR Motorsports announced that the young NASCAR driver will share the ride with Connor Zilisch under Rodney Childers's guidance for the 2026 season. Following the news, fans were not happy about the decision.Reflecting on the same, Dale Jr. addressed fans' concerns and highlighted that the decision was made due to some &quot;financial stuff.&quot; During an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former Xfinity Series champion cleared the air and stated:&quot;We wouldn't be doing a part-time deal if we didn't feel like he was the one [...] I know a lot of people were disappointed that he wasn't going to be full-time. ‘What did he do wrong?’ He didn't do anything wrong. It was just a big shift in some financial stuff.&quot;Carson Kvapil competed in the CARS Tour Series and drove for the Earnhardts. He also clinched consecutive titles in the Late Model Stock Division. Following that, he made his Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports in April 2024.