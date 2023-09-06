Carson Kvapil will drive Spire Motorsports’ number 7 Chevy Silverado at Bristol

CARS Late Model Stock Car Series driver Carson Kvapil is set to make his NASCAR Truck Series debut next week at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 14.

Kvapil, the 2022 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Tour champion, will drive the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado on his debut with HendrickCars.com serving as the primary sponsor. He is also a part of Chevrolet's driver development program.

Carson Kvapil has a lot of talent, which he has shown in CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Series. He is excited for the opportunity to drive in the Truck Series and looking forward to working with the #7 Spire Motorsports team.

In a press release from the team, Kvapil said:

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to drive the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado at Bristol. Bono [Kevin Manion], [Mike] Greci, and all the guys are awesome to work with and I can’t wait to work with them at the track. Fortunately, I am getting some simulator time in with Bono and Andrew [Overstreet] to get ready for the race. Huge thanks to Jeff [Dickerson], T.J. [Puchyr], Mr. [Rick] Hendrick, everyone at JR Motorsports and everybody else who helped me get to this point. I’m ready to hit the track for my first start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.”

Carson Kvapil’s crew chief on working with young and talented drivers

The 20-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina-native will be the ninth driver to drive the #7 entry for Spire Motorsports in 2023, joining Corey LaJoie, Alex Bowman, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson, Marco Andretti, Austin Hill, Layne Riggs, and Derek Kraus.

In a statement, Spire Motorsports’ crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion, spoke about Kvapil’s debut and on working his young talents. He said:

“We’re looking forward to getting to know Carson and having him drive the HendrickCars.com Chevy Silverado at Bristol. We’ve been having a lot of fun and a fair amount of success with our truck program this season. Winning at North Wilkesboro with Kyle Larson was definitely a highlight, but it has really been fun seeing what some of these younger guys can do. Layne Riggs and Derek Kraus did a really good job for us and we’re looking for the same type of thing out of Carson. It’s exciting to give these guys a shot in our truck.”

Carson Kvapil is currently leading the championship standings in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour with five wins and will now try his hand at NASCAR national series for the first time.