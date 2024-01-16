Carvana becomes Jimmie Johnson’s primary sponsor for select Cup races, including Daytona 500 

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club on Tuesday (January 15) announced that Carvana has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The online vehicle buying and selling marketplace will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Johnson’s #84 Toyota Camry XSE in three events this season.

The company will adorn the #84 car in two crown jewel races, starting with season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, followed by the Brickyard 400 at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

In a statement, the Carvana co-founder and chief brand officer, Ryan Keeton said:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Jimmie and LEGACY M.C. for a second season. Jimmie is not only the true embodiment of a champion, as recognized by his Hall of Fame induction this year, he is also a leader on and off the track and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes this season.”

According to Legacy Motor Club, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s upcoming Carvana livery will pay tribute to the driver’s legacy that he has created in his racing career and provide unique designs for each Carvana-sponsored race.

The 48-year-old driver made three Cup starts in 2023, recording a result of 31st, 38th, and 37th at Daytona, COTA, and Charlotte ROVAL, respectively.

“I’m so proud to represent Carvana for a second NASCAR season” – Jimmie Johnson

The 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class inductee is happy to continue the partnership with Carvana which was started back in 2021. He is looking to win another “The Great American Race” in the brand new #84 Toyota Camry XSE.

In a team release, Jimmie Johnson said:

“I’m so proud to represent Carvana for a second NASCAR season, and our fourth season overall as partners, at some of my favorite races. Carvana is a fun brand that captures the joy of cars and racing and they do a great job leveraging their partnership with LEGACY M.C. I’m excited to have a shot at another Daytona 500 trophy in our new Toyota Camry XSE’s and the paint scheme is sure to be a fan favorite.”

Catch Jimmie Johnson in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series begins at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18.