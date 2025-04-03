Casey Mears unpacks the ‘fan perspective’ of his NASCAR fate that ‘didn’t work’ in his favor

NASCAR veteran Casey Mears recently reflected on a moment in his career when a late caution flag cost him a potential race win. His remarks come on the heels of a caution-filled weekend at Martinsville Speedway, where all three of NASCAR’s top divisions saw multiple race stoppages.

Ad

Casey Mears enjoyed a 16-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, competing for top teams like Chip Ganassi Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and Richard Childress Racing. Despite his longevity in the sport, the 47-year-old secured just one Cup Series victory, winning the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 in Hendrick’s #25 Chevrolet.

In a recent post on Dirty Mo Media’s X, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on his time as a full-time driver, noting that late-race caution flags were often unnecessary and, at times, lacked clear justification. Echoing Earnhardt’s sentiments, Casey Mears stated:

Ad

Trending

"We had three races that year. We were leading Texas at the end, had a caution with like five to go. We were leading Atlanta, had a caution with like six or eight to go. And we were leading Homestead with 17 to go. I don't think that they did that in a way of, you know, 'We need this other guy to win the race.' No. It was purely an opportunity to make the racing more exciting."

Ad

"And I got to say, the fans, from a fan's perspective, to get like a green white checkered or a late race run, it was exciting. You know, I can't say that it was wrong, you know, but I can say it didn't work in my favor." Mears added

Expand Tweet

Ad

Casey Mears made his comeback to the Cup Series after 5 years of inactivity, piloting the #66 Ford for Garage 66 as an open entry. Mears started the race in P38 before eventually crossing the start-finish line in P35.

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing's #11 driver Denny Hamlin secured his first victory of the season, locking his spot in the playoffs.

"I'm happy": Casey Mears reflects on cup Series return despite disappointing finish at Martinsville

Casey Mears’ return to the Cup Series didn’t go as planned, as the former HMS driver and Dale Jr.’s ex-teammate finished at the back of the field. However, Mears is approaching a significant career milestone—500 Cup Series starts since his 2003 debut.

Ad

In a post-race interview, the veteran driver reflected on his return to the track and his excitement about nearing this achievement.

“I’m happy. I appreciate the opportunity to get to 490, 490 starts, and you know, just happy that I was able to come back and do this and my kids seen me race,” Mears said, during a post-race interview with Toby Christie of Racing America. “Wish we had better performance but now we have a little more warning.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series is all set for the Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Catch the Goodyear 400 live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM at 3:00 PM ET next Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback