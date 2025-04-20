CEO of Track Enterprises weighs in future of NASCAR Cup race at Rockingham: “We are on the radar”

NASCAR returned to Rockingham Speedway this week with the Xfinity and Truck Series races and Bob Sargent, the CEO of race promoter company, Track Enterprises, has confirmed that NASCAR is in conversation to bring back a Cup Series race to the track.

Rockingham a.k.a The Rock hosted two Cup races every year since its opening in 1965 until 2004, when the 0.94-mile oval in North Carolina was dropped from the schedule due to low attendance. New owners upgraded the track in 2018 and Xfinity and Truck series races were held there this week.

In a post on X, Sport Business Journal's Adam Stern shared a comment by Sargent, the event promoter of the sport's return to Rockingham.

"I feel comfortable, and am not saying anything out of line that, yes, we did everything we needed to do. It’s a process. But we are on the radar. We are in that process," said Bob Sargent (via The Charlotte Observer).

Sargent further added that it is not a quick or easy decision and NASCAR has to think about many variables, including deciding where to put Cup races with limited dates available. However, he believes the track has proved that it is ready.

Rockingham has had different owners over the years. Team Penske owner, Roger Penske bought it in 1997 but after NASCAR left the track, it remained empty for most of the 2010s. Investors including Dan Lovenheim bought the facility in 2018 and upgraded it, which allowed for its return this year.

NASCAR Xfinity race sellout at Rockingham

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was held at The Rock in Rockingham, North Carolina for the first time after 2004. The facility was fully booked for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250, which saw 17 lead changes and a lot of action. Race winner Jesse Love, was later disqualified for failing the post-race inspection and Sammy Smith was given the win.

"[Rockingham] had a sellout crowd both in the grandstands and 45 corporate hospitality suites for today's NASCAR Xfinity Series race, per promoter Track Enterprises, the first event at the venue for that circuit in 21 years. Total attendance safely topped 20,000 people," Adam Stern wrote in a previous tweet.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series previously raced at Rockingham for two races in 2012 and 2013. Kasey Kahne, who returned to NASCAR after 2018 for this Saturday's Xfinity race, won the first Truck race in 2012. The 45-year-old qualified in fourth place but was involved in wreck and finished 15th.

An ARCA Menards Series East race was also held at Rockingham this week. In addition to NASCAR events, the facility also hosts karting, road racing, endurance racing and concerts.

