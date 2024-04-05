Chad Finchum returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway with MBM Motorsports

Chad Finchum is set to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will compete in the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 for MBM Motorsports, which competes part-time in the Cup and Xfinity Series. It will be his first start in the series since 2022 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

On Thursday, Apr. 4, MBM Motorsports announced that Finchum would drive the #66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in a 300-mile contest at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas.

The race will be held on Apr. 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET. His ride will be supported by sponsorship backing from HART HVAC & Electric.

Carl Long, the owner of MBM Motorsports, said in a statement:

“Chad is a talented driver and Texas is a track that suits his driving style well. We are excited to be back in the Xfinity Series representing new and old partners of our organization.”

It’s a reunion of Chad Finchum and MBM Motorsports. Finchum made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for MBM Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway in 2017. In his debut race, he finished 34th.

Finchum has made 111 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with a career-best finish of P11 at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020. He made three starts last season, finishing 22nd, 29th and 27th at Darlington Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, respectively.

Chad Finchum elated about making NASCAR Xfinity Series return

The 29-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, native is happy to reunite with his former MBM Motorsports team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will look to perform better on his return, aiming to secure his first top-10 result in the series.

In a team release, expressing his feelings about making the first start of the season, Finchum said:

“Texas is such a unique track, with keeping the car under control out of turn 2, to the sheer speed you carry each lap. I am proud to team up with HART HVAC & Electric, Winsupply of Fort Worth, and Cooper & Hunter and give them an opportunity to run up front.”

It will mark MBM Motorsports’ #66 entry’s first start since the season-opening race at the Daytona International Speedway.