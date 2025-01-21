“Champions have gone through that building”: Connor Zilisch exudes high optimism ahead of rookie NASCAR season with JR Motorsports

Connor Zilisch, one of NASCAR’s top prospects, is optimistic about his rookie NASCAR season as he prepares for his first full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season with JR Motorsports, a team renowned for its rich history of success and developing championship-caliber drivers. He recently shared his excitement and determination, emphasizing the importance of the opportunity ahead and the legacy of the organization he is joining.

The 18-year-old Zilisch, who has already made waves in the motorsport world with his impressive performances in multiple disciplines, will drive the #88 Chevrolet in the 2025 Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt Jr.-co-owned Xfinity team.

Speaking to Frontstretch ahead of his rookie NASCAR season, Connor Zilisch expressed his excitement about joining JRM and reflected on their illustrious history.

Zilisch said:

“So excited for this year, JR Motorsports. Obviously, it's a great place to be. You know, a lot of champions have gone through that building. So, I'm excited to get that chance to race with them and looking forward to it.” [6:12]

JR Motorsports, a team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, has nurtured the careers of drivers like Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick, who all went on to achieve success in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Elliott, Byron, and Reddick won the Xfinity title in 2017, 2017, and 2018, respectively, for JRM.

Justin Allgaier, who competes full-time behind the wheel of the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for JRM, is the defending NASCAR Xfinity champion. For Zilisch, it’s a great opportunity to begin his NASCAR career with one of the most successful teams in the series.

Connor Zilisch reflects on working with JR Motorsports’ teammates in 2025

The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, will join 2024 NASCAR Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier and two young talents, Sammy Smith and Carson Kvapil, who will also race in his rookie NASCAR season in 2025. Meanwhile, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain and Cup rookie and three-time Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen will also join them for select races in 2025.

In the aforementioned interview, Connor Zilisch shed light on working with JRM’s diverse group of teammates and what he has learned from them so far.

Zilisch, who won his maiden Xfinity Series race on debut at Watkins Glen International in 2024, said:

“Obviously being around them last year when I was teammates with them. Justin, obviously, veteran in the series, always willing to help. You know, he's a great guy that I've definitely leaned on for advice a good bit. And Sammy and Carson are very similar to me in the fact that they're young and coming up in the sport and have a lot of talent. So getting to share advice with them and learn from them has been helpful as well.”

Catch Connor Zilisch in action in his full-time Xfinity Series season debut at Daytona International Speedway on February 15.

