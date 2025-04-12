Chandler Smith drops 2-word comment flexing Bristol victory 

NASCAR Truck Series driver Chandler Smith bagged his inaugural victory of 2025 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Soon after, he dropped a two-word reaction on X (formerly Twitter).

After spending two seasons in the Xfinity Series, Chandler Smith joined Front Row Motorsports’ Truck Series lineup this year. He drives the No. 38 Ford F-150 full-time and is now six races into the 2025 season.

Following Smith’s most recent victory, Front Row Motorsports lauded the 22-year-old speedster through a post on X. Smith reshared the post with the following caption:

“Dale yeah.”

Chandler Smith drew the most attention on the restart at Lap 237 when he snatched the lead away from points leader Corey Heim. Kyle Larson then passed Heim for second and charged towards Smith’s truck, hoping to win the first of the three races that he’s going to run this weekend.

However, Smith was faster and bested Larson in an exhilarating finish. Notably, it marked his first Truck Series victory since 2022. Smith also took home the Triple Truck Challenge bonus of $50,000.

“I'm more excited for this team than I am for myself," Chandler Smith exclaimed during his post-race interview with Josh Sims of FS1.

"The good lord works in mysterious ways. My life's been really crazy here recently, and there are a lot of unknowns about my future going into the season,” he added.

Next up for Smith is the Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway. Scheduled for Friday, April 18, the 200-lap race will air on FS1 from 5 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I wouldn’t want any different group”- Chandler Smith expresses heartfelt gratitude towards his team

Chandler Smith landed a deal with the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team after its former driver Layne Riggs moved to the No. 34 camp. Crew chief Dylan Cappello switched teams as well, keeping his partnership with Riggs intact. Now, Smith was in dire need of a crew chief.

Right ahead of the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, FRM named Jon Leonard as Chandler Smith’s new crew chief for the 2025 season. Speaking of how fast the overhaul happened, Smith told FS1 during his post-race interview (via Speedway Digest).

“We hired my crew chief like three weeks before Daytona. Take that in for a second. This group just got assembled early in January. We kind of had our backs against the wall about putting this group together at the last minute.”

“But holy s**t, I wouldn't want any different group than I got behind me,” the Georgia native exclaimed.

Smith currently sits second in the point standings with 252 points to his name and 18 points behind Tricon Garage’s Corey Heim. Besides the win, Smith has three top-fives and six top-10s.

