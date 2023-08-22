Chandler Smith will drive Kaulig Racing’s number 13 car at Daytona

Chandler Smith is listed to drive the No.13 for Kaulig Racing this weekend at Daytona.

Smith was not initially scheduled to drive at Daytona when his schedule for the selected five races was listed by the team.

Last October, Kauling Racing announced Chandler Smith will be driving the team as a full-time driver for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He replaced AJ Allmendinger in the No.16 Chevy, who returned to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time and joined Justin Haley as his teammate.

Prior to his first Xfinity Series season, Smith made three appearances for Sam Hunt Racing in 2022. In Kaulig's Xfinity lineup for 2023, he will race alongside returning driver Daniel Hemric and part-timer Landon Cassill.

Chandler Smith and his 5-race schedule with Kaulig Racing

Smith, a former Toyota development driver, joined Kaulig for 2023 after two successful seasons driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series.

He qualified for the 2022 Championship Round where he finished third in points after winning two races and being named Rookie of the Year in 2021. Additionally, he was the regular season champion in 2022.

The team confirmed earlier this year that he will make his Cup Series debut in the season-opening Daytona 500, driving a new #13 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Quick Tie as their sponsor. Unfortunately, he paid a high price for a speeding ticket in a race without any caution. He failed to qualify at the Daytona 500 and came in 18th in Duel 1.

He also competed in the Cup race at Richmond Raceway on April 2, 2022, the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2022, the Talladega Superspeedway event on October 1, 2022, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 5, 2022.