Chandler Smith will drive Rackley WAR’s number 25 Truck at Talladega this weekend

Xfinity Series regular driver Chandler Smith is ready to make his first start of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with Rackley WAR this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.

On Monday (September 25), Rackley WAR announced that Smith will drive the #25 Chevrolet Silverado replacing regular driver Matt Benedetto for Saturday’s Truck race at Talladega.

Chandler Smith, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing feels grateful to Rackley WAR for giving the opportunity to compete in Truck Series again and looking forward to making it count.

In a statement released by the team, Smith said:

“I’m super grateful for Rackley WAR giving me the opportunity to run their truck this weekend at Talladega. Being able to represent Rackley Roofing, WAR Shocks, and this entire organization, is extremely cool. I’m definitely proud of and looking forward to the opportunity.”

Chandler Smith has competed full-time in two Truck seasons for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the #18 Toyota Tundra and made his Truck debut at the age of 16. He has earned five wins, including one pole, 23 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes in 61 starts in NASCAR Truck Series.

“We are really excited to have Chandler Smith in the truck this weekend” - Rackley WAR co-owner

The 21-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia-native, who is currently in contention for Xfinity championship, will be running double-duty at the Talladega Superspeedway, as he will also drive the #13 entry for Kaulig Racing in Sunday’s Cup race.

Chandler Smith currently sits fifth in the championship standings with 2086 points, one win, and seven top-five finishes. He is one of the strongest contenders to lift the 2023 Xfinity title.

In a statement released by team, Rackley WAR co-owner, Willie Allen said:

“We are really excited to have Chandler [Smith] in the truck this weekend at Talladega. I’ve known Chandler and his family pretty much his whole life. They’re really good and Chandler is a great driver. We’re looking forward to the weekend.”

Smith will look to add more NASCAR Truck Series wins to his tally at Talladega on Saturday (Sept. 30).