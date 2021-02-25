Charlotte Motor Speedway gets green light for fans at Coca-Cola 600

North Carolina could allow Charlotte Motor Speedway to host 24.000 spectators for the Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway could have a different atmosphere when it comes up on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in May. On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that COVID-19 restrictions are no longer as strict as they used to be

Saying that his state is trending in the right direction, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 195, which will take effect on Feb. 26 at 5:00 p.m. and expire on Mar. 26 at 5:00 p.m. While that time frame does not reach out far enough for the event scheduled on the 30th of May, it remains positive news for the Charlotte Motor Speedway officials.

“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious. People are losing their loved ones each day,” said Governor Cooper in an official release. He also asserted:

“We must keep up our guard. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win. Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so that we can continue to turn the corner and get through this.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway will welcome back fans on Memorial Day weekend

The Executive Order lifts a modified Stay-at-Home Order. It allows outdoor sports venues to operate at 30 percent capacity. NASCAR lists the Charlotte Motor Speedway at a maximum of 80,000 spectators. This translates to 24,000 fans who may watch the race live at the stadium.

Brad Keselowski won the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

While the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is still months away, there is the possibility the 30 percent capacity figure could change between now and the event. Gov. Cooper has been cautious with COVID-19 restrictions, and some would argue that he has been too strict, so this is a good sign.

“Keep wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands. We’ve seen in the past how fragile progress can be, so we need to keep protecting each other while we get everyone a spot to get their shot,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. in the State’s press release.

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials will now decide seating arrangements according to protocol. They will also make a contingency plan should Gov. Cooper allow more spectators in outdoor venues.